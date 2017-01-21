No. 1 Villanova blows past Providence

PHILADELPHIA -- Playing a tight seven-man rotation, top-ranked Villanova relies more than most teams on its senior leaders.

Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds continue to deliver. Hart scored 25 points to lift Villanova past Providence 78-68 on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jenkins added 19 points while Mikal Bridges contributed 15 and Jalen Brunson had 13 for the Wildcats (19-1, 7-1, Big East). They won their fifth straight after their only loss of the season on Jan. 4 at Butler.

Reynolds swept 10 rebounds for Villanova, which needed every bit of production from the senior trio on this particular day as its two-man bench -- Donte DiVincenzo and Eric Paschall -- managed just two points.

"Both are two of the best (players) in college basketball," Wildcats coach Jay Wright said, specifically referring to Hart and Jenkins. "We're lucky to have them on our team, very lucky. Because they can do everything -- rebound, score, pass. We're fortunate to have them."

Hart, a preseason National Player of the Year candidate, shot 10 of 16 and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Last season's national championship is in the past and that's evident by how hard the seniors are working each game.

"We've got to be humble, be coachable," Hart said. "Coach has been coaching longer than we've been alive."

Rodney Bullock led Providence (13-8, 3-5) with 17 points while Jalen Lindsey had 14. Kyron Cartwright and Isaiah Jackson scored 12 points each.

The Friars had their-two game winning streak snapped. Providence converted 13 of 26 shots from beyond the arc but only knocked down nine field goals inside the 3-point line.

It wasn't a formula good enough to produce a victory.

"I thought we battled, played really well in the first half, withstood a couple of runs," Providence coach Ed Cooley said. "I thought Villanova took advantage of every mistake we made. Turnovers-wise, I thought the game was lost on the first five possessions of the second half."

In addition, Cooley said that Cartwright was ill throughout the game.

"If he doesn't play well, it's hard for us to win," Cooley said.

As they have all season, the Wildcats came out strong to open the second half. Villanova quickly broke open a four-point game by scoring eight straight points -- four by Bridges and baskets by Hart and Jenkins for a 43-31 lead.

Hart scored nine points in the first nine minutes of the second half to bolster Villanova. Hart's fourth field goal, a smooth baseline jumper, gave the Wildcats a 54-43 lead.

"They have two game changers in Jenkins and Hart," Cooley said.

Brunson and Jenkins followed with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 60-43 advantage with 9:31 remaining.

After a Providence timeout, Villanova came up with a steal and a dunk by Bridges for a 19-point lead.

It was more than enough to secure another victory, even though Providence got to within nine points late in the game.

"We couldn't put them away," Wright said. "They've got some great shooters. We've got to get consistency defensively. We're still a work in progress defensively."

Villanova surged to a 10-2 lead and eventually 22-12 following a 10-0 run capped by Bridges' long 3-pointer.

But the Friars hung tough and got within 32-29 with 2:03 remaining.

Hart responded in a big way with an acrobatic spinning three-point play with 1:08 left. Hart drove to the basket and got knocked down, yet converted a difficult shot and the free throw for a 35-29 advantage.

Villanova led 35-31 at halftime thanks to 10 points each from Hart and Jenkins. The Wildcats' bench went scoreless in the first half.

Holt and Cartwright each scored eight points for Providence.

NOTES: Villanova G Phil Booth was out again because of left knee tendinitis. Booth hasn't played since Nov. 17 against Western Michigan in the Gildan Charleston Classic. ... Providence is 2-14 all-time against the top-ranked team in the country. ... Villanova has a quick turnaround with a trip to Marquette for a Tuesday night matchup. ... Providence hosts St. John's on Wednesday. ... Josh Hart entered the game leading the Big East in scoring at 18.8 points per game. ... Villanova is 48-34 all-time at the Wells Fargo Center dating to the beginning of the 1996-97 season when the arena opened. ... Providence F Rodney Bullock has scored in double figures in 17 of 21 games.