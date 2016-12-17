Providence streaks past Wagner

Jalen Lindsey scored nine of his game-high 16 points during a 31-0 first-half run that carried Providence to its fifth straight victory, a 76-54 non-conference home blowout of Wagner on Saturday.

The Friars (9-2, 8-0 at home) trailed 10-4 and Wagner was 4-for-7 from the floor 3:41 into the game, got baskets from six different players to start the huge run as the Seahawks went almost 13 minutes without a point.

Lindsey went 4-for-5 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, where the Friars were 9-for-23. He became the fourth player to lead Providence in scoring in the last four games.

Emmitt Holt scored 11 points, Kyron Cartwright dished out 11 assists and Big East scoring leader Rodney Bullock posted eight points and nine rebounds for the Friars. Bullock came in averaging 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Freshman Alpha Diallo scored seven of his nine points in the run.

Cartwright has 39 assists and 10 turnovers during the winning streak.

Elijah David led the Seahawks (3-6) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Wagner, which turned the ball over 20 times, upset then-No. 18 Connecticut in its season opener but lost top player Ramon Saunders for the season in that game.

The Seahawks have battled injuries and personal problems in losing six of eight games since.

Mike Aaman, who missed Wagner's 68-66 road win at Morgan State because of a death in the family, returned Saturday but didn't have his jersey and had to wear a different number.

Aaman didn't start, entering the game in the first half and had four points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. He came in averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Friars finish their non-league schedule with a home game against Maine and a road game at Boston College, and then open Big East play at Xavier and Butler.

Wagner hosts Staten Island in the borough battle and then opens Northeast Conference play with a home game against Central Connecticut on Dec. 29.

The Seahawks were picked second in their conference.