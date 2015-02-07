Preview: Providence at Xavier

Providence could be catching Xavier at the right time when the two teams meet Saturday for a Big East clash in Cincinnati. The Friars are coming off an impressive road win over No. 24 Georgetown, while the Musketeers need to regroup after suffering their first home loss Wednesday against Creighton. “The Big East is so tough,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters after his team beat Georgetown for the second time. “There’s not a night off. If you don’t come with a hard hat and be together, you’re going to be in for a long night.”

The Musketeers endured one of those long nights against the Bluejays, who scored the game’s final six points and won 79-72 in overtime. Chris Mack’s team, which fell at Providence 69-66 in overtime Jan. 22, had won 11 straight at the Cintas Center. “Our inability to get a defensive rebound for really the entire game, and certainly in key moments down the stretch, is the reason we are sitting here with a loss,” Mack told the media. “I don’t think we’ve improved much on the defensive end.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-6, 7-3 Big East): Senior LaDontae Henton has endured some struggles in the three games since these teams last met, shooting 28.6 percent and scoring 13.7 points per game, well under his Big East-best season average of 20.2 points. Fortunately for the Friars, freshman Ben Bentil had one of the better games of his young career against Georgetown, notching his first double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. “I was proud of our group,” Cooley told the media. “When Kris (Dunn) came out we had those three freshman in the game. In particular, Ben, wow did he grow up today.”

ABOUT XAVIER (14-9, 5-6): Not only did the Musketeers lose at home, but they suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season and the first time in conference play. Mack was not shy about calling out his team for what he perceived to be a lack of leadership. “It’s three games in a row - home games - where we have had to rally and scrap to come back from a double-digit deficits. That is a leadership issue,” he told reporters. “I don’t know who our leader is.”

TIP-INS

1. With Providence’s victory earlier this season, the home team has won three games apiece in the series.

2. Xavier’s Matt Stainbrook averages 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds and was third in the Big East in field goal percentage at 63.6 percent entering Thursday.

3. Henton, who set a Providence record with his 123rd career start, moved past Marvin Barnes into sixth place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,855 points.

PREDICTION: Xavier 73, Providence 68