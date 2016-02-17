Preview: Providence at Xavier

After rediscovering its high-powered offense, Xavier hopes to keep the heat on first place in the Big East when it hosts Providence on Wednesday. The seventh-ranked Musketeers enter this one two games behind top-ranked Villanova in the conference race and they host the Wildcats next week.

Chris Mack’s squad scored at least 72 points in 10 straight games before being stymied in a 70-56 loss at Creighton, but it bounced back in a 17-point rout of Butler over the weekend. “Our shots were, in my opinion, really good ones because we got in the lane, we made the extra pass and I thought that was the difference,” Mack told reporters after his team went 9-of-18 from 3-point range, a vast improvement from the woeful 1-of-21 showing versus the Bluejays. The Musketeers - who enter this one leading the Big East with 77.8 points per game in league play - hit more than half their shots in a 75-68 win at Providence last month. That started a 1-4 swoon for the Friars, who got back to their winning ways with a 75-72 triumph over Georgetown the last time out.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (19-7, 7-6 Big East): The Friars nearly lost a big lead against the Hoyas, but they can thank Rodney Bullock for giving them the big cushion in the first place. The previously struggling sophomore, who opened Big East play with 38 points through the first two games before averaging 8.4 over the next 10, made 7-of-11 shots to get over the 50 percent mark for the first time since Jan. 2. “Hitting shots like I did, it gives me even more confidence to be a great player,” said Bullock, whose accuracy helped Providence survive an off night for leading scorer Ben Bentil (3-of-11).

ABOUT XAVIER (22-3, 10-3): J.P. Macura led the Musketeers with 13 points in the win over Butler and fellow reserve Edmond Summer had 12, part of another solid effort by the bench. The subs had 12 of the team’s 21 baskets in the loss to Creighton and also had a 25-10 scoring advantage in the prior meeting with Providence. Leading scorer Trevon Bluiett has scored a total of 15 points over the past two games - shooting 1-of-11 from 3-point range in the process - after scoring at least 15 points in his previous nine contests.

TIP-INS

1. Bentil had 25 points and G Kris Dunn provided 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals against Xavier last month.

2. Each of the Musketeers’ 22 wins have come by seven points or more.

3. Dunn neads one steal to become the first Friar with 1,000 points, 500 assists, 400 rebounds and 200 steals.

PREDICTION: Xavier 77, Providence 69