Xavier 78, Providence 69: Trevon Bluiett notched 19 points and five rebounds as the Musketeers bounced back from their first home loss to defeat the visiting Friars in Big East play.

Bluiett made three 3-pointers and Jalen Reyonlds recorded 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Xavier (15-9, 6-6). Myles Davis supplied 14 points and Dee Davis matched his career high with 15 assists for the Musketeers, who avenged an overtime loss at Providence earlier this season.

LaDontae Henton registered 24 points and nine rebounds to pace Providence (17-7, 7-4). Kris Dunn contributed 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Ben Bentil chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds for the Friars, who were without head coach Ed Cooley in the second half.

The first half saw lead changes with seemingly every possession, including 14 during the opening 10 minutes and 20 overall. Jalen Lindsey’s 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining capped the scoring and sent Providence to the break with a 40-34 lead, its largest of the half.

After falling behind by seven points early in the second half, the Musketeers mounted a rally from beyond the arc as Myles Davis hit three triples to make it 48-44 with 16 minutes remaining. The lead ballooned to 10 as the Friars made just one field goal over the first eight minutes before Henton and Dunn rediscovered their touch to help get Providence even at 64, but the Musketeers made the necessary plays down the strech - beginning with six straight points from J.P. Macura - to avoid a second straight home defeat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cooley left the court prior to the start of the second half and went to the hospital with what was termed an illness. ... Xavier missed its final four shots, but still shot 53.8 percent with 11 assists on 14 made field goals in the first half. ... The Friars made 59.1 percent from the floor and outscored the Musketeers 10-3 from the foul line in the first half.