Preview: Purdue vs. Arizona State

Arizona State and No. 19 Purdue will try to continue their hot 3-point shooting when they collide Tuesday night at the Jimmy V. Classic in New York City. The Sun Devils tied a school record with 18 3-pointers in 36 attempts Saturday night in a 97-73 win against visiting UNLV, a few hours after the Boilermakers shot 15-of-29 from beyond the arc in a 90-56 victory against visiting Morehead State.

Purdue’s two losses this season were by three points to No. 1 Villanova and seven points to No. 13 Louisville, while Arizona State got blasted by then-No. 1 Kentucky, 115-69, early last week before regrouping against UNLV. The leading scorers for the Boilermakers are also their tallest players, 6-9 forward Caleb Swanigan (17.5) and 7-2 center Isaac Haas (14.8), and they’ve been drawing in perimeter defenders, opening up good looks from long range. Purdue is shooting 43.3 percent from 3-point range this season, which ranked fifth in the nation entering Monday. Arizona State can be difficult to guard because it has three players averaging from 17 to 17.5 points; Tra Holder, Torian Graham and Shannon Evans II.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PURDUE (6-2): Carsen Edwards started for the first time this season in Saturday’s win and the freshman guard from Atascocita, Tex. figures to get the nod again after scoring a team-high 16 points with the help of 4-for-7 from 3-point distance. Edwards replaced 6-8 junior forward Vince Edwards (no relation), the team’s second-leading scorer last season (11.3), who missed all four field-goal attempts against Louisville and finished with a career-low one point. The Boilermakers are expected to be shorthanded again in the backcourt as senior graduate transfer Spike Albrecht, the team MVP for Michigan two years ago, is sidelined indefinitely after missing the Morehead State game with a back injury.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-3): Jet lag will be another concern for the Sun Devils this week, as they played Saturday night at home, flew to New York the following day and return to play at San Diego State on Saturday night. Arizona State will likely lean heavily on Holder, who’s leading the team in scoring for the second straight season, albeit by a much thinner margin, as well as Graham and Evans. The trio should be feeling confident with their aim after shooting a combined 15-for-25 from 3-point range against UNLV.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has recorded an assist on 69.9 percent of its field goals, which ranks third in the nation.

2. The Boilermakers weren’t outrebounded in a game last season until Feb. 13, but have already been outrebounded twice this season.

3. Purdue is looking for its first victory against a Pac-12 team since beating Washington at the the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Purdue 82, Arizona State 74