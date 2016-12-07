No. 18 Purdue overwhelms Arizona State from distance

NEW YORK -- Whether it was down low or way outside, No. 18 Purdue flexed its collective muscles in overwhelming Arizona State 97-64 in the first game of the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Purdue (7-2) hit 15 of 27 3-pointers, scored 42 points in the paint and outrebounded the Sun Devils 44-28 in winning its sixth game out of its last seven.

It was the second straight game that Purdue connected for 15 treys. It hit that mark in a 90-56 victory over Morehead State on Saturday. The Boilermakers made 77 treys over the last six games and rank 13th nationally.

Arizona State (5-4) led for only 11 seconds early in the first half.

Isaac Haas and Vincent Edwards led Purdue with 16 points apiece. Ryan Cline added 15 points and was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Purdue recorded 26 assists on 38 baskets.

"I would say we did a lot of great things offensively," Haas said. "Moving the ball, getting open looks for three-pointers and down on the block."

Shannon Evans II paced the Sun Devils, who shot only 35.8 percent, with 16 points.

Arizona State hit only four of its 26 3-pointers.

"For a city (New York) that's a blue-collar city and an arena that has so much tradition and so many good players that have played on this court, to look like that was embarrassing," Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said. "And the cause (cancer), such a great cause that we're playing for tonight.

"Did my players play as hard as the people that are going through what they are going through in cancer, as families go through their personal situations? I don't think so."

Wide-open back-to-back 3-pointers from Edwards and Cline upped the Purdue lead to 74-36 with 8:29 left to play.

The Boilermakers hit six straight shots to move ahead 55-28 at the 16:46 mark of the second half.

A 12-2 run by Purdue over the last 3:19 of the first half produced a 47-21 halftime lead.

"We were just being simple and making plays," offered Edwards, about Purdue's big first half runs. "We were just playing team ball. We got it inside and out and that's when that was most effective for us."

Purdue outrebounded the Sun Devils 25-11 in the half and shot a sizzling 50 percent from beyond the arc. Arizona State was 1 for 11 from long distance.

A 22-2 blitz by the Boilermakers turned a 13-10 lead into a 35-12 cushion with 4:54 left in the half.

The Sun Devils went nearly six minutes without a basket until Ramon Villa's layup at the 7:46 mark.

The teams were 1 for 11 from 3-point range in the first nine minutes of the game.

NOTES: Purdue F Caleb Swanigan scored only six points, but grabbed 10 rebounds before fouling out in 22 minutes. He also committed five turnovers. ... The Boilermakers recorded assists on 71 percent of their field goals, ranking third nationally in assist rate. ... Purdue has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in each of the last 24 polls, the eighth-longest active streak in the nation. ... Purdue C Isaac Haas is fourth in the nation in fouls drawn per 40 minutes. ... Purdue and Arizona State met for the sixth time and first since the 2002-03 season. ... The matchup featured 10 players that average at least 10 points per game and two players, Swanigan and Arizona State F Obinna Oleka, who average double-doubles. ... Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was the 1992 NCAA Finals Most Outstanding Player from Duke. He is one of seven college head coaches who was an NBA Top10 pick. ... The four schools for the 2017 Jimmy V Classic are Syracuse, Connecticut, Villanova and Gonzaga.