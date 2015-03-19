Preview: Purdue vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati and Purdue are each looking for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012 when they meet in Thursday’s Midwest Regional second-round game in Louisville. The eighth-seeded Bearcats are making their fifth straight appearance in the Big Dance, but the past two have ended with four-point losses to Creighton (2013) and Harvard (2014) in the opening round. The ninth-seeded Boilermakers return to the Tournament after back-to-back losing seasons snapped a streak of six straight appearances.

The Bearcats - who led the American Athletic Conference and are ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense - will be a good matchup for a Purdue team that found its defensive identity during Big Ten play. The likely low-scoring game will feature a battle between leading scorers - Purdue’s 7-foot center A.J. Hammons and 6-10 forward Octavius Ellis of Cincinnati. The prize for the winner is an all-but-guaranteed meeting with top overall seed Kentucky, which first faces the winner of Manhattan and Hampton, in Saturday’s third round.

ABOUT PURDUE (21-12): Hammons leads the Boilermakers with 11.8 points on 53.4 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. Rapheal Davis adds 10.9 points and 2.7 assists and was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year. Jon Octeus chips in 9.3 points and 2.7 assists for a Boilermakers team that led the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense (39.3) during league play.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (22-10): Ellis leads the Bearcats’ balanced offense with 10 points per game on 57.8 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Troy Caupain adds 9.5 points and 3.5 assists for a team that had a five-game win streak snapped by defending national champion Connecticut in the AAC tournament. The Bearcats, who are 15-8 under associate head coach Larry Davis since Mick Cronin (vascular ailment) took a leave of absence in December, allow 55.3 points and just 32.9 percent from the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has beaten Purdue in both previous meetings (79-62 in 2001 and 79-59 in 2004), both on neutral floors.

2. Purdue hasn’t lost an opening-round game in the NCAA Tournament since 1993, a streak of 14 appearances.

3. Cincinnati (5.4) and Purdue (5.3) are ranked 13th and 14th nationally in blocked shots.

PREDICTION: Purdue 64, Cincinnati 61