EditorsNote: updates sixth graf with Cincinnati’s next opponent

Cincinnati rallies late, edges Purdue in OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Cincinnati’s practices include many hypothetical situations, including trailing by five to seven points with less than a minute remaining.

On Thursday night, the preparation paid off for the Bearcats.

Guard Farad Cobb’s driving layup with 27 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the game-winner, and the eighth-seeded Bearcats rallied for a 66-65 victory over ninth-seeded Purdue in Midwest Region second-round action in the KFC Yum! Center.

Purdue freshman forward Vince Edwards, a Middletown, Ohio native, missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, snapping the Boilermakers’ streak of 14 consecutive victories in their first NCAA Tournament game.

Purdue had not lost in the first or second round since 1993, when current coach Matt Painter was a Boilermakers senior guard.

The Bearcats (23-10) advance to face top-seeded Kentucky on Saturday.

“Obviously, it was an unbelievable job by our guys of not giving up,” Bearcats interim coach Larry Davis said. “We did what Bearcats do. We fight until the end. Our guys played their hearts out.”

The Boilermakers finished 4-for-26 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Cincinnati forced overtime on guard Troy Caupain’s driving layup at the regulation buzzer, tying it at 59.

Edwards’ 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining in regulation gave Purdue a 51-49 lead, and Boilermakers guard Dakota Mathias made another with 1:33 to play to push the advantage to 54-49. Two free throws from guard Jon Octeus with 48.5 seconds left extended the Boilermakers’ lead to 56-49.

“We play a lot of those situations in practice,” Cobb said. “We’ve been down in real games before this season, too, and we know it’s not over until the clock says zero. We just play hard make some plays, and luckily, it worked out for us.”

The Bearcats, who played the final 16:22 without leading scorer Octavius Ellis, who was ejected for a flagrant-two foul on Purdue center A.J. Hammons, scored 10 points in the final 43 seconds of regulation to tie it and then survived in overtime.

Cobb led the Bearcats with 14 points, reserve center Coreontae DeBerry added 13, and Caupain scored 10.

“At the end of regulation, we just wanted to attack the basket,” Caupain said. “We didn’t need threes. In situations like that, you don’t fold.”

Purdue (21-13) got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Hammons and 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Edwards. Purdue outrebounded Cincinnati 50-39.

“We did not shoot very well at all, and have to hope those shots go in,” said Mathias, who was 1-for-5 from 3-point range. He and guard Kendall Stephens -- Purdue’s primary perimeter shooters -- were a combined 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Even with Hammons on the bench with two fouls during the final 11:05 of the first half, Purdue managed a 29-26 lead through 20 minutes, outscoring the Bearcats 8-4 in the final 5:42.

“We had all the opportunities in the world, and that is why it hurts as bad as it does,” Painter said. “We simply just struggled making open shots.”

Edwards and center Isaac Haas paced the Boilermakers in the opening half with seven and six points, respectively.

Cobb had 10 first-half points for the Bearcats, who stayed close by making eight of 12 free throws compared with two of two for Purdue.

NOTES: Purdue lost for the fourth time in its last six games. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in seven. ... The Bearcats improved to 4-0 all time against Purdue, winning by an average of 13.3 points. ... Purdue limited 11 opponents to 59 points or fewer this season, and it went 11-0 in those games. ... The Boilermakers were 18-0 this season when attempting more free throws than their opponent. The Bearcats finished with more foul shots Thursday, 21-15. ... Cincinnati ranked 13th nationally in blocked shots with 5.44 per game.