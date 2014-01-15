FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Purdue at Illinois
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Purdue at Illinois

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Coming off back-to-back losses and with a grueling stretch just over the horizon, Illinois desperately needs a win Wednesday when Purdue comes to town. The Fighting Illini won 13 of their first 15 games, but the last two games have been disasters on both ends of the court, as Illinois allowed a season-high 95 points in a loss to Wisconsin before scoring a season-low 43 in a defeat to Northwestern. Things don’t get any easier for the Illini, as they follow their matchup with the Boilermakers with a five-game stretch that includes four top-20 opponents.

“This is the Big Ten,” said junior guard Tracy Abrams. “You can lose to any team or you can beat any team in the Big Ten. It’s one of the toughest conferences in the country.” Purdue can relate to that mindset, as the Boilermakers opened conference play with losses to Ohio State and Minnesota before defeating Nebraska on Sunday. That game began an action-packed stretch for Purdue coach Matt Painter, who said after the win, “Our practices are done. We play three games in the next week and then we turn around and play Tuesday. We have four (games) in 10 days and you’ve got to get a day off in there somewhere.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (11-5, 1-2 Big Ten): Painter’s rotation typically includes 10 players, none of whom average more than 29 minutes. Terone Johnson, a senior guard who’s a 38.2 percent shooter from 3-point range, leads the team at 13.6 points per game while younger brother Ronnie Johnson averages 11.4 points. However, Terone Johnson (59.2 percent) and Ronnie Johnson (62.5) are both poor free-throw shooters, and the Boilermarkers shoot a dreadful 65.4 percent from the line as a team.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-4, 2-2): The Illini’s best player, junior guard Rayvonte Rice, is listed as day-to-day with an adductor strain, a major reason why he is just 9-of-32 from the field - 2-of-9 from long range - over the last two games. The Drake transfer still leads the team at 18.1 points per game while Abrams averages 12.6 points and a team-high 3.3 assists. Despite receiving so much production from its starting backcourt, Illinois ranks 314th in the nation in assists.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue C A.J. Hammons averages 9.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds while recording more than half the team’s blocks.

2. Abrams’ shooting percentage has dipped each of his three seasons - from 40.8 percent as a freshman to 39.4 percent last season and now 37.7 percent as a junior.

3. Illini C Nnanna Egwu is 0-of-8 from 3-point range over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 62, Purdue 59

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.