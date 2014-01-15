Preview: Purdue at Illinois

Coming off back-to-back losses and with a grueling stretch just over the horizon, Illinois desperately needs a win Wednesday when Purdue comes to town. The Fighting Illini won 13 of their first 15 games, but the last two games have been disasters on both ends of the court, as Illinois allowed a season-high 95 points in a loss to Wisconsin before scoring a season-low 43 in a defeat to Northwestern. Things don’t get any easier for the Illini, as they follow their matchup with the Boilermakers with a five-game stretch that includes four top-20 opponents.

“This is the Big Ten,” said junior guard Tracy Abrams. “You can lose to any team or you can beat any team in the Big Ten. It’s one of the toughest conferences in the country.” Purdue can relate to that mindset, as the Boilermakers opened conference play with losses to Ohio State and Minnesota before defeating Nebraska on Sunday. That game began an action-packed stretch for Purdue coach Matt Painter, who said after the win, “Our practices are done. We play three games in the next week and then we turn around and play Tuesday. We have four (games) in 10 days and you’ve got to get a day off in there somewhere.”

ABOUT PURDUE (11-5, 1-2 Big Ten): Painter’s rotation typically includes 10 players, none of whom average more than 29 minutes. Terone Johnson, a senior guard who’s a 38.2 percent shooter from 3-point range, leads the team at 13.6 points per game while younger brother Ronnie Johnson averages 11.4 points. However, Terone Johnson (59.2 percent) and Ronnie Johnson (62.5) are both poor free-throw shooters, and the Boilermarkers shoot a dreadful 65.4 percent from the line as a team.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-4, 2-2): The Illini’s best player, junior guard Rayvonte Rice, is listed as day-to-day with an adductor strain, a major reason why he is just 9-of-32 from the field - 2-of-9 from long range - over the last two games. The Drake transfer still leads the team at 18.1 points per game while Abrams averages 12.6 points and a team-high 3.3 assists. Despite receiving so much production from its starting backcourt, Illinois ranks 314th in the nation in assists.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue C A.J. Hammons averages 9.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds while recording more than half the team’s blocks.

2. Abrams’ shooting percentage has dipped each of his three seasons - from 40.8 percent as a freshman to 39.4 percent last season and now 37.7 percent as a junior.

3. Illini C Nnanna Egwu is 0-of-8 from 3-point range over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 62, Purdue 59