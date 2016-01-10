Preview: Purdue at Illinois

No. 18 Purdue looks to keep some momentum going -- and keep Illinois winless in the Big Ten -- when it visits the Illini for a league contest on Sunday. The Boilermakers come in off a rout of Michigan and bring one of the nation’s top defenses to Champaign to play against two of the Big Ten’s top individual scorers.

Illinois is led by junior guards Kendrick Nunn (18.5 points) and Malcolm Hill (17.4), who are one of only three pairs of teammates in the country to both average at least 17 points. But the Illini haven’t been able to put together a solid defense on a consistent basis, allowing 74.9 points a contest. It’s a different story with the Boilermakers, who rank among the nation’s best on the defensive end while holding opponents to 35 percent shooting from the field and 59.8 points a game. The interior duo of 7-footer A.J. Hammons (14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks) and 6-9 freshman Caleb Swanigan (10 points, 8.8 rebounds) gives coach Matt Painter a solid presence in the paint.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (14-2, 2-1 Big Ten): The Boilermakers’ defense has been solid all season, but it’s not because of a frenetic press or quickness causing a great amount of turnovers. Instead, Purdue simply tries to make it difficult for opposing teams to run their offense and opposing players when they shoot the ball, and it’s been working. “We don’t really press,” guard Johnny Hill told reporters. “We want to be disruptive and get pressure. How easy is it to stand out there and make passes? We try to put some pressure on that and see how difficult it’s going to be.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (8-8, 0-3): Because of injuries and the roster’s makeup, coach John Groce has been forced to play a lot of young players and that caused inconsistent play. After playing Ohio State tough in a two-point road loss Jan. 3, the Illini were routed at nationally-ranked Michigan State by 25 on Thursday while shooting 29.8 percent from the field in a game that Nunn missed for the birth of his first child. “I thought our guys, especially our young ones, in this type of environment against a very good team, we didn’t do what we needed to do,” Groce told reporters. “I just didn’t think our attention to detail was very good.”

TIP-INS

1. Purdue’s reserves have outscored their opponents’ bench by an average of 21.3 points this year.

2. Hill leads the Illini in total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots, joining LSU’s Ben Simmons as the only players in the country to lead his team in those categories.

3. The Boilermakers’ 76.2 percent shooting in the second half against Michigan Wednesday was the best percentage in a half during the Painter era.

PREDICTION: Purdue 75, Illinois 67