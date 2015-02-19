Preview: Purdue at Indiana

Purdue goes after its seventh victory in eight games as well as a regular-season sweep of Indiana when the Boilermakers visit the Hoosiers in Thursday’s Big Ten contest. Purdue’s run has made it a possible NCAA Tournament selection and it could use another big victory against its in-state rivals, like the 83-67 win on Jan. 28. Indiana has been struggling of late as last Sunday’s 90-71 victory over Minnesota was only its third in seven games.

One thing the Hoosiers have been doing well is knocking down 3-point shots as they set a school record with 18 against Minnesota and have made 244 on the season -- only 32 shy of the single-season school mark set in 2005-06. “A lot of that 3-point shooting, that’s just a part of what we do,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “It’s not like they were set play calls for a 3. It’s more about the movement.” Purdue notched a 66-54 win over Nebraska on Sunday and has held five straight teams to 62 or fewer points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PURDUE (17-9, 9-4 Big Ten): Rising forward Vince Edwards is coming off a 15-point effort for his ninth double-digit outing of the season. Edwards is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while also shooting 50.3 percent from the field, making him the only freshman in the nation to average at least nine points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting over 50 percent. Center A.J. Hammons has 76 blocked shots to go with team-best averages of 10.9 points and 6.5 boards and his 604 career rebounds are 21st in school history, two more than Purdue legend Glenn Robinson (1992-94).

ABOUT INDIANA (18-8, 8-5): Guard Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell continues to display his versatility while averaging 16 points and a team-best five assists and also leading the squad with 62 3-pointers. Ferrell recorded a career-best 11 assists against Minnesota to raise his career total to 403 – tying A.J. Guyton (1996-2000) for seventh place in school history – and also extended his nation-leading streak of consecutive games with a 3-point basket to 57. Guard James Blackmon Jr. leads the Hoosiers in scoring (16.2) and ranks second with 59 3-pointers while forward Troy Williams averages 13.7 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has won seven of the past 11 meetings.

2. Hammons had a career-best eight blocks in the Boilermakers’ midseason victory over Indiana.

3. Blackmon had 24 points against Minnesota for his ninth 20-point outing of the season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 72, Indiana 70