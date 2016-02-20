Preview: Purdue at Indiana

No. 21 Indiana looks to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten when it hosts 16th-ranked Purdue on Saturday. The Hoosiers are coming off an 80-64 win over Nebraska to move into a tie with No. 6 Iowa at the top of the conference standings and improved to 15-0 at Assembly Hall for the first time since the 2006-07 season in the process

Indiana controls its own destiny in the quest for its second Big Ten title in four years, but has struggled recently against its bitter rival, and hopes to beat the Boilermakers for the first time since Feb. 16, 2013. Purdue bounced back from a disappointing 61-56 loss to Michigan with a 71-61 win over Northwestern to move within two games of Iowa and Indiana with four regular-season contests remaining. The Boilermakers are a sparkling 15-1 at home but have dropped three of their last four road games and are averaging just 58.5 points in their last two defeats away from home. Purdue has enjoyed some recent success against the Hoosiers, winning the last three games in the series, including a 67-63 victory in Bloomington on Feb. 19, 2015.

TV: 8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

ABOUT PURDUE (21-6, 9-5 Big Ten): A.J. Hammons scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his Big Ten-leading eighth double-double of the season in the win over Northwestern and moved into fourth place on the Boilermakers’ career rebounding list with 865. Johnny Hill added a season-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists after managing just eight combined points in his previous four games. “I’ve been hitting them in practice but getting the confidence to take them in a game is what I‘m looking for,” Hill told reporters. “Being a senior and this being my last year I just honestly want to build off it.”

ABOUT INDIANA (21-6, 11-3): Troy Williams shot 8-of-9 from the floor en route to a team-high 18 points in the win against Nebraska after being held scoreless in his previous outing against sixth-ranked Michigan State. Robert Johnson added 13 points while freshman forward Juwan Morgan set career highs with 12 points and five rebounds against the Cornhuskers. “It was my teammates setting me up and putting me in a position to get easy baskets,” Morgan told reporters. “Just them making plays opened up everything for me and I just can’t thank them enough for that.”

TIP-INS

1. Indiana and Purdue have split the last six regular-season meetings.

2. Hammons has notched four double-doubles in his last five games.

3. Williams needs 11 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Indiana 77, Purdue 73