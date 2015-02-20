(Updated: CORRECTS all rebounding totals in note 3)

Purdue 67, Indiana 63: Rapheal Davis scored the go-ahead basket as part of an 11-point, 10-rebound effort as the visiting Boilermakers completed a regular-season sweep of the Hoosiers in Big Ten play.

A.J. Hammons blocked four shots and scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Purdue (18-9, 10-4 Big Ten) won for the seventh time in eight games. Isaac Haas contributed 12 points and nine rebounds and Jon Octeus also had 12 points for the Boilermakers.

Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell scored 21 points for Indiana (18-9, 8-6) but came up short on a 3-point attempt with eight seconds left and the Hoosiers trailing by two. James Blackmon Jr. and Troy Williams scored 14 points apiece and Hanner Mosquera-Perea added 10 for Indiana.

The Boilermakers led 55-47 after two free throws by Haas with 7:25 to play before Indiana went on an 11-3 surge and tied the game when Ferrell split two free throws with 2:40 remaining. Ferrell drained a 3-pointer to give the Hoosiers a 61-60 lead with 1:41 left before Davis scored inside with 1:22 remaining to put Purdue in the lead and followed with a driving basket with 36 seconds to play to help send the Hoosiers to their fifth loss in eight games.

Indiana led by eight points shortly before the midway point of the first half, but the Boilermakers battled back to tie it with the Hoosiers taking a 29-27 halftime lead on Ferrell’s last-second basket. The game was tied at 35 early in the second half before Purdue went on a 9-2 burst as Kendall Stephens’ 3-pointer made it 44-37 with just under 13 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue was just 2-of-18 from 3-point range. … Ferrell had four assists to raise his career total to 407, breaking a tie with A.J. Guyton (403 from 1996-2000) and moving into sole possession of seventh place in Indiana history. … The Boilermakers collected 14 offensive rebounds and possessed a 38-21 edge on the boards.