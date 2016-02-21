No. 22 Indiana uses perimeter play to slay No. 17 Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Perimeter got the best of interior.

That was the storyline Saturday night in Assembly Hall, where No. 22 Indiana’s strong collection of perimeter players overcame No. 17 Purdue’s dominant front line.

Small forward Troy Williams had 19 points, and guard Yogi Ferrell added 18, and Indiana held off a furious comeback to post a 77-73 victory.

Purdue centers A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas and freshman power forward Caleb Swanigan combined for 39 points on 15 of 20 field-goal shooting, but the Indiana perimeter made a collective 12 3-pointers and scored 20 points as the result of the Boilermakers’ 13 turnovers.

The Big Ten-leading Hoosiers (22-6, 12-3) led by as many as 19 in the second half before Purdue cut the lead to 75-73 on Dakota Mathias 3-pointer with 37 seconds to play.

But Hammons was called for goaltending on a Ferrell layup with 7.1 seconds to go, capping the Hoosiers’ victory.

Indiana is 16-0 at home and 17-2 in its last 19 home games against Top 25 opponents. Purdue (21-7, 9-6) got 14 points from freshman forward Caleb Swanigan and 13 from Hammons.

Indiana outscored Purdue 20-3 in points as the result of turnovers and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Boilermakers in this series.

Related Coverage Preview: Purdue at Indiana

”We wanted to create turnovers, and that is what we did,“ Indiana coach Tom Crean said. ”Purdue can beat you in so many ways, and we did an excellent job all night of limiting them to one shot.

“Yogi played a tremendous game, and Troy just had a phenomenal week. We had 57 deflections, 33 at halftime. Our guys were active with their hands and feet. That was a huge advantage for us.”

Ferrell said the Hoosiers had an advantage once they drove the ball to the basket.

“Once we got into the paint tonight, we pretty much got whatever we wanted,” Ferrell said. “And when Troy Williams played like he did tonight, he pretty much is unstoppable. We did a great job of sharing the ball and getting it to open shooters.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter said one element decided the game.

”It seemed like all of their points came off turnovers,“ Painter said. ”And it also seemed like every one of their guys made at least one 3-pointer. Their pressure defense didn’t bother us so much on the inside, but it did on the perimeter.

“We also put ourselves in a spot when Hammons got his second foul. Then, I thought our bigs were getting too deep defensively, and Max Bielfeldt hurt us with some shots. Indiana didn’t score a lot in the half court, but they got a bunch of points in transition off turnovers.”

Purdue finished the first half with a 6-2 run to pull to within 35-28 through 20 minutes.

Ferrell and Williams each had 14 first-half points for the Hoosiers. Hammons and Haas each had eight first-half points for the Boilermakers.

During the opening 20 minutes, Purdue turned the ball over eight times. Indiana had one turnover before intermission.

The Boilermakers made 11 of 18 first-half shots from the field and the Hoosiers made 12 of 27. Indiana scored 16 points as the result of Purdue’s eight turnovers.

Two baskets from Williams and two Thomas Bryant free throws gave Indiana a 32-20 lead with 6:23 remaining in the half, prompting Purdue’s second timeout in just more than three minutes.

With 3:59 left in the half, Purdue was shooting 60 percent from the field but trailed by 10 because it was guilty of six turnovers and Indiana had none.

A Ferrell 3-pointer and a Collin Hartman jumper gave Indiana a 25-18 lead with 9:23 left in the half after Hammons went to the Purdue bench with two fouls with 10:29 remaining. The Hoosiers made nine of their first 16 shots from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Indiana did not have a turnover during the first 16 minutes.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from forward Juwan Morgan and Ferrell gave Indiana a 20-15 lead with 11:48 remaining in the first half. At that point, Ferrell had 10 points and Williams seven.

Purdue grabbed a 11-10 with 14:40 left in the half, getting three field goals from Hammons and one from Haas along with a Thompson 3-pointer. Ferrell and Williams each scored five of Indiana’s first 10 points.

NOTES: Purdue drops to 10-32 all-time at Assembly Hall but has split the last six meetings. ... The Boilermakers entered the contest ranked fourth nationally in rebounding margin at plus-11.2. ... Since the 2011-12 season, Indiana is 17-2 against Top 25 teams in Assembly Hall. ... Hoosiers PG Yogi Ferrell entered the Purdue game ranked seventh on Indiana’s career scoring list with 1,845 points. ... Indiana led the Big Ten in scoring (83.4) and in field goal percentage (50.3). ... Indiana G Nick Zeisloft leads Big Ten non-starters in made 3-pointers with 51.