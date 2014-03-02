Preview: Purdue at Iowa

With its national ranking soon to be gone, No.19 Iowa will be playing for something far more important when it faces visiting Purdue on Saturday in Big Ten action. The Hawkeyes saw their only losing streak of the season reach three games Thursday in a loss at Indiana in a game rescheduled from Feb. 18 and likely sit on the bubble for an at-large big into the NCAA Tournament. “You turn it over 18 times and we don’t throw the ball inside in the second half. We tried to do it all at once,” head coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “We started quick-shooting the ball and driving into packs of people. No panic, we’ll stay together, keep working and be positive.”

If not for a triple overtime loss to Minnesota and a double overtime defeat at the hands of Northwestern, Wednesday’s buzzer-beating overtime loss to Michigan would undoubtedly be the hardest of the season for the Boilermakers. After leading by as many as 19 points and by 14 at halftime, Matt Painter’s team was done in by a missed free throw and by Glenn Robinson III’s layup as time expired. “We just did a poor job down the stretch on our weakside defense,” Painter told the media after his team gave up three dunks and two layups in overtime. “We’ve just got to continue to work and get better. We’ve just got to make better decisions.”

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, Big Ten.Network

ABOUT PURDUE (15-13, 5-10 Big Ten): Part of the Boilermakers’ problems in overtime stemmed from the loss of 7-foot, 250-pound center A.J. Hammons, who fouled out with 1:53 remaining in regulation. That left 6-5 Basil Smotherman and 6-6 Erick Peck, two reserves who average less than 19 minutes per game, to guard the basket. “I always try to put our size at the rim and without A.J., obviously we didn’t have anybody to be there,” Painter told reporters. “You have to get the basketball or you have to be there on the catch and make him shoot over you and once he got past, we didn’t have any size. He (Robinson) wasn’t going against a shot blocker.”

ABOUT IOWA (19-9, 8-7): The Hawkeyes were one of five ranked teams in action Thursday to lose, with only No.4 Louisville bucking the trend that also saw No.20 Ohio State lose to Penn State in the Big 10. Melsahn Basabe returned from a two-game absence (stomach flu) to score 14 points, but the Hawkeyes shot poorly from beyond the arc (4-of-19) and at the foul line (14-of-22). “I believe in these guys,” insisted McCaffery, whose team hasn’t had a losing streak longer than three games since 2010-11. “We have character in that locker room and we’ll come back in a big way, no question in my mind.”

TIP-INS

1. The Boilermakers have won 11 of the past 13 meetings and hold an 86-72 advantage overall.

2. The 18 turnovers by Iowa against Indiana were the most since coughing up 27 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15 years ago.

3. Robinson’s father is former Purdue star Glenn Robinson II, who is one of 15 players in college basketball history to score 1,000 points in a season.

PREDICTION: Iowa 80, Purdue 69