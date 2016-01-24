Preview: Purdue at Iowa

Ninth-ranked Iowa looks to stay unbeaten in the Big Ten when it hosts No. 22 Purdue in a Top 25 showdown on Sunday. The soaring Hawkeyes are one of the hottest teams in the nation as they have reeled off eight consecutive wins and are coming off a 90-76 victory over Rutgers to move within a half-game of No. 23 Indiana at the top of the conference standings.

Iowa has won 12 straight Big Ten games dating back to last season and hopes to continue its dominant ways by improving to 7-0 in conference play for the first time since 1970. Purdue has bounced back from its shocking loss to lowly Illinois on Jan. 10 with three straight wins following a 75-64 victory over Ohio State Thursday. The Boilermakers have held opponents to under 65 points during their winning streak and are ranked eighth nationally in scoring defense (61 points per game) entering Saturday’s games as they hope to put the defensive clamps on Iowa, which is averaging a Big Ten-best 79.7 points during conference play. Purdue has won three of its four true road games and looks to beat the Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the first time in over five years.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (17-3, 5-2 Big Ten): A.J. Hammons tallied 16 points to lead five players in double figures in the win over Ohio State and passed Willie Deane for 23rd place on Purdue’s all-time scoring list with 1,342 points. P.J. Thompson came through in the clutch as he scored 10 of his 12 points in the final seven minutes while Vince Edwards also added 12 points against the Buckeyes. Caleb Swanigan contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and needs one more to set the Boilermakers’ freshman record.

ABOUT IOWA (15-3, 6-0): Peter Jok continues to be a revelation for the Hawkeyes as he poured in a career-high 29 points while Anthony Clemmons added a personal-best 20 points in the win against Rutgers. Jarrod Uthoff also scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for his career while Adam Woodbury produced 12 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. “We’re getting productivity from a lot of different people,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “It’s going to take everything we have Sunday against Purdue.”

TIP-INS

1. Two of the last three meetings have been decided by four points or less.

2. Iowa has won 12 straight games at Hawkeye-Carver Arena.

3. Purdue is ranked first nationally in rebounding margin (12.4) entering Saturday’s games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 75, Purdue 69