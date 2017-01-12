Preview: Purdue at Iowa

The Big Ten season is barely three weeks old, but No. 19 Purdue will complete its season series with Iowa on Thursday night in Iowa City. The Boilermakers, who opened Big Ten play with a 89-67 victory over the Hawkeyes on Dec. 28th, will be trying to sweep the two-game series with Iowa for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

The 22-point win by the Boilermakers in the first meeting really wasn't even that close. Purdue, which connected on 10-of-17 3-pointers in the first half, never trailed while bolting to a 49-25 halftime lead and led by as many as 31 points early in the second half before coasting home for the easy win. Purdue finished with a 6-5 edge in fast-break points and Boilermaker coach Matt Painter believes that stat along with turnovers will be a big key in the rematch. "I think the main thing for us is to really understand that you have to be able to take care of the basketball," Painter told the Purdue Exponent. "For us, we have to be able to take good shots, be able to set our defense a lot because (Iowa is) so good in transition. You can't let them have a lot of opportunities in transition to score the basketball."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten): Burly 6-9 sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan has emerged as a Wooden Award candidate and future NBA lottery pick, averaging a team best 18.3 points to go a long with a NCAA-leading 12.9 rebounds per game. Isaac Haas, a 7-2 junior center, gets overshadowed by Swanigan by also is enjoying an all-Big Ten caliber season, averaging 13.4 points while shooting 60.9 percent from the field and grabbing 5.5 rebounds per outing. Junior forward Vince Edwards (11.9 points) and freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.4) also are averaging in double figures with Edwards also shooting 45.0 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT IOWA (10-7, 2-2): Senior guard Peter Jok leads the Big Ten in scoring (22.6) but finished with just 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-7 3-pointers, in the first meeting. Freshman forward Tyler Cook is second on the team in scoring (12.3) while grabbing 5.1 rebounds per game while another freshman forward, Cordell Pemsl, is also averaging in double figures (10.0) and to go along with 5.2 rebounds. The 6-6 Jok also leads the team in rebounding (6.4) and has made 54 of his 135 3-point attempts (40.0 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Swanigan, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting, has had a double-double in eight straight games and leads the NCAA with 14 this season.

2. Jok has scored 25 or more points in a game seven times this season.

3. Purdue, which ranks second in the nation in assists per game (19.5), had 27 assists on 34 field goals in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Purdue 85, Iowa 80