No. 9 Iowa rolls over No. 22 Purdue

IOWA CITY -- The ninth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes are now 7-0 in Big Ten play and remained tied for first place in the conference with Indiana after defeating No. 22 Purdue 83-71 on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The victory completed the regular-season sweep of the Boilermakers, who already had lost to Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind., on Jan. 2.

Iowa began the game by jumping out to a 7-0 lead with a pair of buckets from junior guard Peter Jok and a 3-pointer from senior forward Jarrod Uthoff. Purdue trailed 10-4 before going on the first of two separate 9-0 runs it had in the half. The Boilermakers made their first six shots of the contest and went ahead 13-10.

The Hawkeyes moved back ahead courtesy of their bench contributions. Redshirt freshman guard Brady Ellingson drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 13-13 and then sophomore forward Dom Uhl provided five points of his own to give Iowa the lead.

But then came the second 9-0 Boilermaker run, as Purdue began to catch fire from 3-point range and finished the first half shooting 6 of 11 from the perimeter. The Boilermakers took a 35-33 lead into halftime despite being held scoreless for the final 2:58 of the first half.

“We should have been up more,” Purdue sophomore guard P.J. Thompson said. “But we were up 2 and we felt good. We just kept preaching ‘first five minutes’ because we knew they were at home and they feed off the crowd, they feed off making shots.”

The second half started much like the first though, as Iowa jumped back out to a lead as the 3-pointers continued to fall for the Hawkeyes. Iowa hit five of its first six 3-point attempts to expand its lead up to 56-41, forcing Purdue head coach Matt Painter to burn a timeout.

What made the Hawkeyes’ second-half rally most impressive was that all five 3-pointers came from different players. The first one made by senior guard Mike Gesell broke a 35-35 tie. The last one of the five from Uhl put Iowa ahead by 15. As for Purdue, it wasn’t just Iowa’s hot shooting in the second half that proved frustrating. The Boilermakers also committed 17 turnovers.

“When you turn the ball over 17 times, you kill yourself,” Painter said. “We simply beat ourselves when we don’t take care of the ball.”

Iowa was once again led by Uthoff, who continued his streak of scoring in double figures during every game this season by finishing with a game-high 22 points, which included shooting 4 of 5 from behind the arc. The Hawkeyes also received a 13-point performance from Jok and a 13-point, 10-rebound effort from senior center Adam Woodbury despite both Jok and Woodbury dealing with foul trouble.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was particularly pleased afterward with the play of Woodbury. Not only because of the double-double, but because he also had to deal with Purdue’s front-line of senior center A.J. Hammons and sophomore center Isaac Haas.

“I think over the years, you can see the development in his game due to the experience, just being out there and playing against really good players every night,” McCaffery said. “I mean, he was special today.”

Purdue crept back into the game and got within eight points when sophomore forward Vince Edwards drained a 3-pointer to get it within 77-69 with 1:45 remaining. Edwards finished with team-highs of 19 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers. Purdue also had a 10-point, six-rebound showing from Hammons and freshman Caleb Swanigan also tallied eight boards.

Both the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers play their next games on the road. Purdue travels to Minnesota on Jan. 27, while Iowa plays at No. 7 Maryland on Jan. 28 and will likely be looking at a top 5 ranking in Monday’s new AP poll.

“I think we’re finally getting recognition for being a great team and we’ve always believed we’re a great team,” Uthoff said. “I think we stay away from looking at what we’re ranked because the only ranking that matters is at the end of the year.”

NOTES: Purdue played Sunday’s game against Iowa without the services of junior G Kendall Stephens, who didn’t travel with the team due to personal reasons. Stephens scored a team-high 12 points in the Boilermakers’ first contest against the Hawkeyes on Jan. 2. ... Iowa junior G Peter Jok finished with 13 points, marking the fourth consecutive game in which he finished in double figures scoring. Jok is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week and had recently scored a career-high 29 points in Iowa’s 90-76 win over Rutgers on Jan. 21. ... With Sunday’s win, this marks the first season since 2003-04 in which the Hawkeyes have won multiple regular-season games against the Boilermakers. Iowa won two of three contests against Purdue in 2004-05, with one of those victories coming in the Big Ten tournament.