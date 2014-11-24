Preview: Purdue vs. Kansas State

Purdue will try to continue its dominant early-season defense when the Boilermakers meet Kansas State in the opener of the Maui Invitational on Monday. Purdue is ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (42.3) and the 127 points allowed through the first three games are the fewest the Boilermakers have allowed in that stretch since 1942. Kansas State is coming in off a rough performance Friday at Long Beach State, shooting 3-for-21 from beyond the 3-point stripe in the 69-60 loss.

Kansas State guard Marcus Foster, the team’s leading scorer last season at 15.5, should be especially motivated to perform well after shooting 1-for-13 against the 49ers, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Fellow guard Justin Edwards wasn’t much better, shooting 1-for-10 and 0-for-4 from deep, and the third starting guard, Jevon Thomas, fouled out in just 17 minutes. If the Wildcats can’t find their rhythm from long range, the Boilermakers can sag even more on Thomas Gipson, a 6-7, 265-pound senior forward who uses his wide body to get high-percentage shots in close.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-0): The Boilermakers have had big games so far from freshmen Issac Haas and Vince Edwards, as well as sophomore Kendall Stephens, the team’s top returning scorer. Purdue could go far in this tournament if all three can click in the same games. Haas, a 7-foot center, scored 17 points in Thursday’s 52-point win against Grambling State and is shooting 10-of-14 overall this season. Stephens, a 6-6 shooting guard, scored 24 points while shooting 6-for-9 from 3-point range in a 77-57 win last Sunday against IUPUI and Edwards, a 6-7 freshman forward, scored 26 in the same game.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-1): A big game from Foster wouldn’t be a surprise as the last time he had such a poor shooting game, a 4-for-16 performance last March against Oklahoma State, he came back with 29 points on 9-for-16 shooting five days later against Baylor. Nino Williams made his season debut against Long Beach State after missing the first two games with a knee injury and contributed 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, the only other player besides Gipson in double figures. Williams could see his minutes increase in this tournament if the starting guards continue to struggle.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue allowed its fewest points since the 1951-52 season in the 83-30 win against Grambling State.

2. The Boilermakers have won their first three games by at least 20 points for the second time in program history.

3. The Boilermakers are one of four teams in the nation to have two 7-footers on the roster.

PREDICTION: Purdue 65, Kansas State 62