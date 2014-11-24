(Updated: UPDATES opponent in graph 2 CORRECTS Williams 3-point FG attempts in graph 3 CORRECTS Octeus assists in graph 3 ADDS Boilermakers opponent in graph 3)

Kansas State 88, Purdue 79: Marcus Foster shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range and scored 24 points as the Wildcats beat the Boilermakers in the opening game at the Maui Invitational.

Foster, coming off a 1-for-13 shooting performance in Friday’s loss at Long Beach State, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range, shot 9-for-14 overall for Kansas State, which will play No. 4 Arizona in Tuesday’s second round. Stephen Hurt added 11 points off the bench, and Nino Williams and Wesley Iwundu contributed 10 points apiece for the Wildcats (3-1).

Kendall Williams shot 5-for-11 from 3-point range and scored 21 points and Isaac Haas finished with 19 points off the bench for Purdue (3-1). Jon Octeus added 12 points and six assists for the Boilermakers, who meet Missouri in Tuesday’s consolation round.

Kansas State led by as much as 20 points with 17 minutes left before Purdue cut that deficit in half 4 1/2 minutes later. The Boilermakers got as close as five with 3:21 on the clock but Thomas Gipson, saddled with foul trouble most of the game, converted his third straight jumper to push the lead back to seven and the Wildcats sealed the win by shooting 8-for-12 from the line in the final 1:37.

The Wildcats began to pull away midway through the first half and closed with an 11-2 run to take a 39-24 lead into the break. The Boilermakers missed their final four field goals of the opening half and Haas missed the front end of two one-and-one situations in that span.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue had eight turnovers in the game’s first nine minutes and 11 at the half but finished with 13. ... The Boilermakers came in ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (42.3) but gave up 39 in the first half. ... Kansas State coach Bruce Weber, who earned his 50th win at the school, spent 18 years as an assistant at Purdue (1980-98).