Preview: Purdue at Maryland

Maryland’s potent lineup features a gem in freshman Diamond Stone and the 6-11, 255-pound center - already an accomplished player on offense - is becoming a rock at the other end. Stone looks to continue the maturation process of becoming a complete player as the No. 3 Terrapins host No. 16 Purdue for the first time Saturday in a matchup of Big Ten heavyweights.

“I just want to be a force defensively,” Stone told The Baltimore Sun after recording 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks in Maryland’s 70-65 victory in Nebraska on Wednesday. “Coach (Mark) Turgeon, he’s been begging his bigs to rebound and block shots, and I think I just took it to myself to get out of my comfort zone and made it happen.” Stone’s development bolsters the No. 3 scoring defense in the Big Ten at 64.2 points per game and adds an intimidation factor that cannot be measured statistically. Purdue, which boasts the No. 2 scoring defense in the conference (62.6), hasn’t played since an 89-74 victory over Nebraska on Jan. 30. The Boilermakers outrebounded every opponent this season and own a Big Ten-best plus-12.3 margin on the boards led by freshman Caleb Swanigan (conference-most 9.0 per game) and 7-foot center A.J. Hammons, who is coming off his third Big Ten Player of the Week award of the season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PURDUE (19-4, 7-3 Big Ten): Hammons recorded career highs of 32 points and five assists while adding 11 rebounds and four blocks in 29 minutes versus Nebraska and averages team bests of 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Sophomore Vince Edwards (10.5 points, 5.4 points, team-high 2.9 assists) averaged 17.2 points on 53.3-percent shooting in a five-game stretch before scoring five while missing 9-of-11 shots versus Nebraska. The Boilermakers are 11-0 when 6-5 senior guard Rapheal Davis (9.2 points per game), who scored 17 on Wednesday, records 10 or more points.

ABOUT MARYLAND (20-3, 9-2): Sophomore guard Melo Trimble paces the Terrapins with 14.8 points and 5.3 assists per game and has scored 20 in each of his last two contests. Stone is second in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (5.7) while junior forward Robert Carter averages 12.8 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds. Senior forward Jake Layman (10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds) and senior guard Rasheed Sulaimon (10.5 points, 3.7 assists) are Maryland’s other double-digit scorers.

TIP-INS

1. The Terrapins and Boilermakers are the top free-throw shooting teams in the Big Ten at 75.7 and 75.0 percent, respectively.

2. Purdue hasn’t defeated a top five team on the road since a 95-94 victory at No. 3 Michigan on March 6, 1994 and are 6-37 in such contests.

3. Maryland prevailed 69-60 last season in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Purdue 72