No. 17 Maryland is off to its best start in program history with three freshmen in the starting lineup and looks to remain atop the Big Ten when it hosts 24th-ranked Purdue on Saturday afternoon. The Terrapins have won seven straight and are deadlocked with Wisconsin for first place in the conference after what coach Mark Turgeon said was a gut-check win at Ohio State on Tuesday.

First-year standouts Justin Jackson, Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter combined for 42 points in the victory over the Buckeyes for Maryland, which has not lost since Jan. 1 against Nebraska at home. The Terrapins must produce another big effort against Purdue, which has won four of its last five games after rolling to an 80-59 triumph against Northwestern on Wednesday. The Boilermakers are one of the most dangerous 3-point shooting teams in the nation and boast five players averaging in double figures, led by sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan. The 6-9 Swanigan is second in the Big Ten in scoring (18.8) and first in rebounding (12.9) while shooting 55.2 percent from the field.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT PURDUE (18-5, 7-3 Big Ten): Swanigan and junior center Isaac Haas (13.3 points, 60.8 percent from the field) give the Boilermakers a solid inside game to go along with a perimeter group that boasts almost 10 makes from 3-point range per game. Five different players have made at least 32 from behind the 3-point arc – led by junior Dakota Mathias (51) – and the team is shooting a Big Ten-high 42.4 percent from long range overall. Junior forward Vince Edwards made five 3-pointers Wednesday and scored 17 to push his season average to 11.7.

ABOUT MARYLAND (20-2, 8-1): Jackson is putting up the best numbers of late among the outstanding freshman class, draining 20-of-33 from the field over the last three games and averaging 25 points the past two. “I’m just feeding off my teammates’ confidence that they have in me,” Jackson told the Washington Post. “They keep finding me.” Junior Melo Trimble is the key to the Terrapins’ offense, averaging at team-high 17 points and dishing out 3.5 assists – just behind Cowan (3.7) – and the 6-7 Jackson hauls in a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Huerter is shooting 50 percent from the field and averaging 13 points over the last three contests with one total turnover.

2. The Boilermakers also lead the Big Ten in scoring margin at a plus-16.1 and are second in scoring (82.6).

3. The teams split a pair of games last season, with each winning on its home court.

PREDICTION: Purdue 75, Maryland 71