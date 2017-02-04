No. 23 Purdue slips past No. 17 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- There was no player happier that Purdue came back for a rare road victory than Isaac Haas, who had an eventful final few minutes for the Boilermakers on Saturday.

The 7-foot-2 junior center from Hokes Bluff, Ala., was called for a foul with 5:36 left and then was hit with a rare technical foul. Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble made two free throws to give the Terps a 65-60 advantage.

"You have to be mature," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said of the technical. Haas had nine points in 17 minutes off the bench.

The Boilermakers, who trailed by 12 points with 13:47 left in the game, staged a comeback and won 73-72 when freshman guard Carsen Edwards hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to win the Big Ten Conference game.

"I wanted him to get to the basket," Painter said of Edwards. "I don't like to settle for long shots late in the game. He is the best we had at creating something for himself. We thought Carsen was our best option."

The game appeared to be over when Haas caught a long inbounds pass by Maryland after the free throws by Edwards. But Haas was called for walking as he began to celebrate the first road win over a ranked opponent in nine tries for Purdue.

Maryland had won 30 of its last 36 games by six points or less.

What went through Painter's mind when Haas was called for walking?

"That he traveled," the bewildered coach said. "We got one more break than they did. We were very fortunate to win after that point."

After a review Maryland was given the ball and freshman Kevin Huerter of the Terps missed a shot in front of his bench, although it appeared the shot came after the buzzer anyway.

"I want to give Purdue credit," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. "They are a really good basketball team. They could have folded when we were up 12 and the building was going crazy. This one hurts. We played well enough to win. I am proud of our group. We let them beat us at the foul line."

Purdue (19-5, 8-3 in the Big Ten) got a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds from forward Caleb Swanigan before he fouled out in the last minute.

Edwards and reserve guard Dakota Mathias each had 12 points for Purdue, which shot 38 percent from the field.

"They are a great team, they executed at a high level, they came out and did what they had to do," said Damonte Dodd, a senior for Maryland.

The Boilermakers were 22 of 28 from the line while Maryland was 16 of 19.

"It is huge," Painter said. "(Mark) Turgeon has done an unbelievable job here."

Maryland (20-3, 8-2), off to its best start ever, got 22 points and five assists from junior point Melo Trimble. The guard made 14 of 15 free throws but had five turnovers and was four of 15 from the field.

The Terrapins did not make a field goal in the last 7:37.

Huerter had 11 points for Maryland and reserve center Michal Cekovsky had 10, but the Terps shot only 32 percent from the field in the second half and were 4 of 19 from 3-point range in the game.

"They are big and strong," Cekovsky said. "We were just fighting."

Trimble missed a shot with about 10 seconds left and Purdue got the rebound, then called a timeout with 6.5 seconds left to set up a drive to the basket by Edwards, who was fouled.

Junior guard P.J. Thompson had given the Purdue a 66-65 lead with 3:22 left on a 3-pointer. But Trimble hit two free throws to give the Terps a 67-66 lead with 3:07 left and Cekovsky made two free throws to up the margin to 69-66 with 2:29 left.

Maryland, which led by two at halftime, went on an 8-0 run midway through the second half to take a 52-40 lead with 13:43 left on a 3-pointer by Huerter.

But Purdue responded with an 11-0 run to pull to within 52-51 with 9:52 to go on a 3-pointer by reserve Ryan Cline.

The Boilermakers took the lead 60-58 with 6:37 left on two free throws by junior guard Dakota Mathias.

"A lot of times when we got on the road we take bad ones," Painter said of 3-pointers. "For the most part, I thought there were pretty good shots.

Said Turgeon: "We just came up short. We usually win close games. They scouted us well. You have to get some second chance points."

Purdue had 14 second chance points, while Maryland had six.

NOTES: It was the first game Maryland played this season against a team ranked in the top 25 at the time. ... Maryland entered the game with the best start to any season in school history. ... The Terps return to action Tuesday at Penn State, while Purdue is at Indiana on Thursday. ... Maryland F Justin Jackson had 50 points and 22 rebounds in the previous two games, both on the road, but he had only eight points on Saturday.