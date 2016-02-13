Preview: Purdue at Michigan

No. 16 Purdue looks to build on its biggest win of the season when it travels to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Saturday. The Boilermakers pulled out an 82-81 overtime victory over ninth-ranked Michigan State to beat a top-10 team for the first time since 2011 and move back into contention for the Big Ten title.

The Boilermakers sit two games behind No. 5 Iowa at the top of the conference standings with six games remaining and hope to close the gap by sweeping the season series with the Wolverines following an 87-70 win on Jan. 7 at Mackey Arena. Michigan snapped a two-game losing streak by fending off struggling Minnesota 82-74 on Wednesday. The Wolverines knocked down 14 3-pointers and have made at least 10 triples in 17 games this season as they improved to 49-0 when scoring 80 or more points under head coach John Beilein. Michigan is just 2-5 against teams currently ranked in the top-25 with all five losses coming by double digits, but can leapfrog Purdue in the conference standings with their third consecutive home win in the series.

TV: 2 p.m. EST, ESPN2

ABOUT PURDUE (20-5, 8-4 Big Ten): Rapheal Davis knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers en route to 24 points - including the go-ahead free throw with 4.6 seconds left in overtime - as the Boilermakers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Spartans. “It was an unbelievable feeling,” Davis told reporters. “I’ve been telling these guys since the summer that I just want to beat Michigan State.” A.J. Hammons added 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks to become the first Purdue player since Carl Landry in 2007 to record three straight double-doubles.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (18-7, 8-4 Big Ten): Derrick Walton Jr. scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the first half to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in the win against Minnesota. Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman went 5-of-5 from the floor en route to 15 points and had a key steal in the final minute that preserved the victory while Duncan Robinson broke out of a shooting slump by adding 14 points. Caris LeVert has been medically cleared to return to the lineup after missing the last 11 games but Beilein revealed that the star shooting guard will ultimately decide when he’s ready for game action.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue hasn’t beaten Michigan in Ann Arbor since Feb. 25, 2012.

2. Hammons is averaging 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in his last four games.

3. The Wolverines are 13-4 when they knock down 10 or more 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Purdue 75, Michigan 70