Preview: Purdue at Michigan

No. 14 Purdue looks to take a big step towards its first Big Ten regular-season title since 2009-10 when it visits Michigan on Saturday. The Boilermakers have rattled off six consecutive wins, including a 74-70 overtime victory against Penn State on Tuesday, to take a one-game lead over 15th-ranked Wisconsin at the top of the conference standings.

Purdue has won three of the last four meetings with the Wolverines by an average margin of 15.7 points, but has not registered a victory in Ann Arbor since a 75-61 triumph on Feb. 25, 2012. Michigan squeaked past Rutgers 68-64 on Wednesday to hand John Beilein his 500th coaching victory in Division I play. The Wolverines have won four of their last five games to move on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble and hope to add another marquee win to their resume after beating Wisconsin 64-58 on Feb. 16. Michigan is 14-3 at home this season and will honor seniors guards Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. among others, as the Wolverines hope to beat Purdue for the fourth consecutive time at Crisler Center before finishing the regular season with back-to-back road games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PURDUE (23-5, 12-3 Big Ten): Vince Edwards went 3-of-4 from 3-point range en route to 14 points to lead six players in double figures in the crucial win against Penn State. Backup point guard Spike Albrecht will return to his former stomping grounds as he spent the previous four years at Michigan where he averaged 3.9 points per game, and became a fan favorite by scoring 17 first-half points in the loss to Louisville in the 2013 National Championship game. "It's definitely going to be weird that's for sure," Albrecht told reporters. "I have a lot of great memories at Michigan and in Crisler."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (18-10, 8-7): Irvin scored 13 of his team-leading 16 points in the first half and secured six rebounds in the win against Rutgers after going 14-of-48 from the floor in his previous five games. Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman continued his late-season surge as he added 14 points and five rebounds while Walton produced 13 points, five boards and five assists to keep the Wolverines in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth. "There are just some games that you have to grind out," Beilein told reporters. "I'm excited for Zak who came out great in the first half and Derrick in the second half."

TIP-INS

1. Purdue F Caleb Swanigan has nine double-doubles in his last 10 games.

2. Michigan leads the country in fewest turnovers per game (9.5).

3. The Boilermakers' last three road wins have come by a combined 10 points.

PREDICTION: Michigan 77, Purdue 74