No. 14 Michigan 75, Purdue 66: Nik Stauskas led a balanced effort with 16 points and Caris LeVert recorded his first career double-double as the host Wolverines won their 10th straight game.

Michigan (16-4, 8-0 Big Ten) continued its dominant stretch over the last month by shooting 60.9 percent, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range. LeVert had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Derrick Walton Jr. also scored 14 points for the Wolverines.

A.J. Hammons paced Purdue (13-8, 3-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds while Bryson Scott scored 12 points and Ronnie Johnson chipped in 11. The Boilermakers shot just 2-of-14 from 3-point range and did themselves no favors at the free-throw line, missing seven of their 15 attempts.

Michigan scored 18 of the game’s first 26 points, including 3-pointers by Walton, Stauskas, LeVert and Glenn Robinson III - en route to a 37-29 halftime advantage. The long-range shots were the major difference in the first half, as the Wolverines were 4-of-7 from beyond the arc while the Boilermakers missed all six of their attempts.

A dunk by Hammons brought Purdue within 63-54 with 8:38 left, but Spike Albrecht answered with a layup and a 3-pointer and Walton knocked down a 3 a few minutes later to create a 17-point cushion. Walton finished 6-of-7 from the field while Jordan Morgan was 4-of-6 for 11 points for the Wolverines.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stauskas led all scorers with 11 points at halftime as the sophomore wasted little time reaching double figures in scoring for the 12th straight game. ... Purdue kept the game relatively close by grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and forcing 16 turnovers. ... Robinson had a quiet night, finishing with eight points and three boards.