Wagner leads Michigan to upset of No. 14 Purdue

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- If there is anything else that Michigan needs to do in order to prove it should be in the NCAA tournament, it's hard to imagine what such additional proof is right now.

Continuing a terrific stretch of basketball in the past three weeks, Michigan led from start to finish and posted a convincing 82-70 win over Big Ten-leading Purdue on Saturday.

Michigan not only has a resume that features wins over the top two teams in the Big Ten, Purdue and Wisconsin, but also against Southern Methodist, another team with an RPI in the top-30.

The Wolverines (19-10, 9-7) happen to be peaking at the right time, having won five of their last six games since a home loss to Ohio State on Feb. 4.

The only loss in that stretch was in overtime at Minnesota, which entered Saturday ranked No. 15 in the RPI.

"I'm really excited for our team and program to beat a really good team like Purdue and the way we did it," Michigan coach John Beilein said.

Michigan was hot from the start offensively, hitting 15 of its first 22 shots from the field to take a 36-20 lead with 4:44 remaining in the first half after a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Moritz Wagner.

The story of the first half was Wagner, who scored 22 of his game-high 24 points on 9 of-12 shooting in the first half.

Going head-to-head against Purdue sophomore and national player of the year candidate Caleb Swanigan, Wagner said he couldn't recall having an individual performance like that during a half of basketball.

"Never like that," Wagner said. "I had an aggressive approach, let's just say that. He's a really good player and the (more) he has to guard you, the less you have to guard him."

Wagner was especially torrid from the perimeter, stepping out and hitting 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range in his first-half outburst.

"He was the difference in that first half," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "He set the tone."

Purdue did make a couple of runs in the second half, but each time Michigan responded.

The Boilermakers closed within 11 at 53-42 with 11:10 remaining, but Michigan answered with a 10-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 63-42 with 8:49 left.

The Boilermakers made a furious rally late, cutting Michigan's lead all the way down to six at 73-67 with 2:14 remaining, but a 3-pointer just before the shot clock ran out with 1:42 left by senior guard Derrick Walton restored Michigan's lead to nine at 76-67.

Junior D.J. Wilson and junior Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman then each hit two free throws to put Michigan ahead 80-67 with 1:14 remaining and all but put the game out of reach.

Walton had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan.

Swanigan and freshman Carsen Edwards each scored 18 points for Purdue.

With the loss, Purdue (23-6, 12-4) saw a six-game winning streak snapped and its lead in the Big Ten standings trimmed to a half-game over second-place Wisconsin.

The Badgers will play up the road from Ann Arbor at Michigan State on Sunday afternoon with a chance to tie the Boilermakers for first place.

Purdue will next host Indiana on Tuesday before closing the season at Northwestern next Sunday.

"You move from that game and try and fix your problems and your issues," Painter said. "I know it will be a great atmosphere on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. You don't worry about winning the Big Ten. You worry about playing that day."

Michigan will play its final two games of the year on the road, at Northwestern on Wednesday and at Nebraska next Sunday.

"We still have work to do in everything we do," Beilein said. "That was our fourth game in 10 days and our seventh game in February. We came out of it alright and now we have a little bit of time.

"Our kids haven't had a day off really in 12 days. They really need a day off tomorrow to rest and then go to Chicago and play a great Northwestern team."

NOTES: Since it was the final home game of the year for Michigan, the Wolverines honored departing seniors Derrick Walton, Zak Irvin, Mark Donnal, Sean Lonergan and Andrew Dakich before the game. There was an ironic twist to Purdue being the opponent for the ceremony, since Purdue guard Spike Albrecht took part in it last year for Michigan. Albrecht was honored for three years of play at Michigan before he pursued a graduate transfer to fulfill his final year of eligibility this year. Albrecht eventually chose Purdue and was in the building again for another Senior Day ceremony in Ann Arbor, this time as the opposition. ... Michigan announced that the crowd was a sellout, which was its first and only sellout of the season. ... This was the only regular-season meeting of the season between the Boilermakers and Wolverines. ... Michigan finished the season with an overall home record of 15-3 and 7-2 in conference play.