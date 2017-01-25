Swanigan helps No. 20 Purdue top Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Caleb Swanigan didn't feel intimidated by the Michigan State crowd. He just tried to shake off the noise and deliver a typically dominant performance.

Swanigan racked up 25 points and 17 rebounds as No. 20 Purdue overcame a career-high 33 points from Miles Bridges and downed Michigan State 84-73 on Tuesday at the Breslin Center.

Swanigan, a sophomore forward who originally verbally committed to the Spartans, notched his 17th double-double of the season.

"You can't let it get personal because then you don't play well," said Swanigan, who felt more venom from the Iowa crowd during his team's last road game than the 14,797 in attendance Tuesday. "You make selfish decisions when you try to make it personal. You've just got to make it about Purdue."

Swanigan committed seven of his team's 13 turnovers but Boilermakers coach Matt Painter liked the way he handled the situation.

"He's getting better all the time," Painter said. "He goes after every rebound and he showed a lot of poise, a lot of maturity for a young guy and really played well. He had a lot of turnovers but we'll work on that. He's taking shots in rhythm, whether they're on the perimeter or the post. He holds the ball and takes his time, and that's what he needs to continue to do."

Carsen Edwards scored 12 points, Isaac Haas tossed in 11 and Vincent Edwards, P.J. Thompson and Dakota Mathias added 10 apiece for the Boilermakers (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten), who won their third straight.

Purdue began a stretch where it plays four of five conference games on the road.

"It helps us keep rolling in the right direction," Swanigan said. "Taking a loss here would have been hard. Could we recover? Yes, but we don't want to take a loss here."

Bridges, a freshman forward, was the only Spartans player in double figures. Michigan State (12-9, 4-4) lost its third straight.

Bridges was playing his sixth game since he missed seven straight with an ankle injury.

"This is the first time I saw Miles not huffing and puffing," coach Tom Izzo said. "He looked like he's about 90 percent back to the guy that was there before. For a couple of weeks, his brain was telling his body what to do and his body told him to go to hell."

Izzo liked his team's effort but not the way it guarded the explosive Boilermakers, the Big Ten's second-highest scoring team.

"I thought we played darn good in a lot of ways," Izzo said. "Defensively, it's a disappointing thing. Eron (Harris) gave up three threes he shouldn't have given up. And we told Nick (Ward) we're going to give Swanigan a shot, but we're not going to give him a ready-shoot shot. He played him at the free throw line like he was Shaquille O'Neal."

The teams were playing for the first time since the Spartans defeated the Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game last March.

The Boilermakers gained control by reeling off six straight points to take a 59-51 lead. Haas found Thompson open for a corner three to finish off that spurt.

Bridges answered with a putback dunk and layup to make it a four-point game. Swanigan scored on back-to-back possessions to nudge Purdue's lead to 65-57.

Bridges made a three with less than five minutes left to pull his club within four again but the Boilermakers responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Mathias and Thompson.

Michigan State never got closer than six the rest of the way.

NOTES: The Spartans won eight of the last nine meetings. ... Michigan State won 81.8 percent of its conference home games since the Breslin Center opened in 1989. ... Purdue F Caleb Swanigan owns four of the 11 20-point, 20-rebound games in the nation this season. ... The Boilermakers scored at least 75 points in 13 of their last 14 games. ... The Spartans used eight different lineups this season. ... Michigan State is 1-5 against ranked teams. .... The schools meet again at Mackey Arena on Feb. 18.