Preview: Purdue at Minnesota

After each side lost its Big Ten opener, Purdue and Minnesota will be seeking their first conference win of the season when the Boilermakers visit the Golden Gophers on Sunday. Minnesota entered conference play hot, winning six in a row before a narrow defeat at home at the hands of Michigan on Thursday. Coach Richard Pitino kept things in perspective, telling the Minneapolis Star Tribune, “This is a marathon, not a sprint. We’ve got to understand we’re just building this.”

Purdue also hit the Big Ten portion of its schedule on a roll before a setback, having won five of six before succumbing to third-ranked Ohio State on Tuesday. The Boilermakers appeared primed to pull off the upset over the Buckeyes, leading near the midway point of the second half, but an inability to convert easy baskets early killed them. Guard Terone Johnson told the Lafayette Journal and Courier, “(There were) a lot of layups at the rim that we left out there tonight,” adding “I feel like with those possessions, we could have won the game.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten): Coach Matt Painter was pleased with the play of his backcourt against Ohio State, saying, “I thought our guards did a pretty good job of getting the ball inside and we just didn’t finish.” Guards Ronnie and Terone Johnson combined for 29 points on 13-of-26 shooting, while doling out eight assists. The Johnson brothers lead the Boilermakers’ offense, with Terone averaging 13.9 points and 2.3 assists, while Ronnie brings 11.1 points and a team-high 3.7 assists per game to the table.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-3, 0-1): The Golden Gophers were left lamenting the loss to the injury-riddled Wolverines. “Regardless of whether those two guys are in or not,” guard Austin Hollins said of injured Wolverines starters Mitch McGary and Glenn Robinson III, “Michigan is a really good team.” Andre Hollins added, “The game definitely slipped away from us. They hit big shots and made big plays and we turned the ball over.” Andre Hollins leads Minnesota, averaging 15.9 points, while Austin Hollins adds 12.6 points to go with 6.9 rebounds and DeAndre Mathieu pitches in 11.4 points and a team-leading 4.7 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 98-80 all-time against Minnesota, 8-2 in the last 10 meetings and has won three straight in the series by an average of more than 13 points.

2. The Golden Gophers lead the Big Ten in both steals per game (8.8) and free-throw percentage (75.5 percent), while the Boilermakers rank last from the line, converting at just 65.3 percent.

3. Purdue C A.J. Hammons leads the conference, averaging 3.8 blocks - good for sixth in the nation - while Minnesota C Elliott Eliason holds a share of second in the Big Ten, alongside Illinois C Nnanna Egwu, recording 2.3 rejections per game.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 79, Purdue 71