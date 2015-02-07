Preview: Purdue at Minnesota

Purdue looks to win its fifth straight game when it travels to Minnesota on Saturday. The Boilermakers have downed three nationally-ranked teams during their current winning streak - including No. 20 Ohio State 60-58 on Wednesday - to move within 1 1/2 games of No. 4 Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings. “Beating three top 25 teams in a week span or whatever is really good for our university,” Purdue guard Rapheal Davis told reporters. “I think this team is coming full force right now.”

Much more was expected of the Golden Gophers after they won the NIT last season and started off the new campaign with an 11-2 record, but they have stumbled mightily in Big Ten play. Minnesota dropped its first five conference games and seven of 10 overall - with six of its losses coming by five points or less - as its hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid took a massive hit. The Golden Gophers have lost five of their last six meetings with Purdue, including a 72-68 setback on Dec. 31.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (15-8, 7-3 Big Ten): Davis poured in a team-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds in the win over the Buckeyes and has scored in double figures in five straight games. A.J. Hammons added seven points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots to finish with five or more blocks for the fourth time this season. Jon Octeus tallied his 800th career point after finishing with 14 on Wednesday as the Boilermakers improved to 7-0 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (14-9, 3-7): Maurice Walker recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals while Andre Hollins added 12 points and six assists in the 60-42 win over Nebraska. “Mo Walker was really, really good and really efficient,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “Andre did a lot of good things and was really good.” The Golden Gophers are sixth nationally in assists per game with 17.1, but have averaged 11.5 in their last four losses.

TIP-INS

1. The last three meetings have been decided by a combined 10 points, with Purdue winning twice.

2. Minnesota has won three straight games on its home court -- Williams Arena.

3. Hammons has blocked 16 shots in his last three outings.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 77, Purdue 74