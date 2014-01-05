FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota 82, Purdue 79
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 5, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Minnesota 82, Purdue 79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Minnesota 82, Purdue 79: Austin Hollins scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the host Golden Gophers held off the Boilermakers for their first Big Ten win of the season.

Andre Hollins added 17 points and a team-leading five assists for Minnesota (12-3, 1-1), which rebounded from a loss to Michigan on Thursday to improve to 7-1 in its last eight games. DeAndre Mathieu chipped in with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line and Malik Smith contributed 10 points off the bench.

Terone Johnson finished with 18 points, including 4-of-7 3-pointers, to lead the offense for Purdue (10-5, 0-2), which shot 9-of-21 from 3-point range but just 16-of-42 otherwise. Ronnie Johnson added 12 points and a game-high seven assists and Sterling Carter collected 10 points for the Boilermakers, who have lost three of their last five games after winning eight of 10 to start the season.

Minnesota built a 42-35 lead at the half, limiting Purdue to 35.7 percent from the field. Andre and Austin Hollins combined for 25 points at intermission, with Andre sinking 9-of-11 attempts from the free-throw line in the opening 20 minutes.

After the break, the Golden Gophers hit six of their first eight shots, including three from 3-point range, to build a 57-41 lead near the midway point of the half. The Boilermakers used a late spurt, pulling to within 82-79 on a 3-pointer from Kendall Stephens in the final seconds, but it proved to be too little, too late as Stephens’ desperation heave wouldn’t go as time ran out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak against Purdue. ... The Boilermakers, who came into the game ranked last in the conference in free-throw percentage (65.3), shot 20-of-28 from the line. ... The Golden Gophers recorded eight blocks, led by C Elliott Eliason with six.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.