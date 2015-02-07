Minnesota 62, Purdue 58: Andre Hollins scored 18 points and pulled down five rebounds as the host Golden Gophers survived a late rally by the Boilermakers in Big Ten play.

Maurice Walker and Joey King added 11 points apiece for Minnesota (15-9, 4-7, Big Ten), which overcame a 13-of-20 performance from the foul line to win its fourth straight at home. Carlos Morris recorded eight points and five steals while DeAndre Mathieu dished out six assists for the Golden Gophers, who finished with 17 steals.

Jon Octeus scored 12 of his season-high 17 points in the second half for Purdue (15-9, 7-4), which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end despite finishing with season-best 11 3-pointers. A.J. Hammons collected 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots while Vince Edwards had 12 points off the bench.

Walker converted a three-point play and Morris scored at the rim to give Minnesota its biggest lead of the game at 48-33 before P.J. Thompson and Octeus buried back-to-back 3-pointers during a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to 50-43. Octeus connected from beyond the arc twice in less than 60 seconds to bring the Boilermakers within 60-58 with 1:01 remaining, but Edwards missed a potential game-tying layup with six seconds left and Hollins made two free throws to seal it for Minnesota.

Purdue held the Golden Gophers without a field goal for over six minutes to take a 25-22 lead and Edwards led all scorers with 12 points in the first half as the Boilermakers went into the break on top 31-27. Hollins scored seven points as part of 14-0 surge to start the second half as Minnesota jumped in front 41-31 before Hammons tipped in a miss to end a near five-minute scoring drought.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last four meetings have been decided by a combined 14 points. … Minnesota committed eight turnovers while Purdue finished with 23. … Hammons has blocked 21 shots in his last four games.