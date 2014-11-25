Preview: Purdue vs. Missouri

Missouri and Purdue will look to bounce back from sub-par performances when they meet Tuesday in a consolation game at the Maui Invitational. Missouri shot 36.4 percent from the floor and committed 17 turnovers in a 72-53 loss to No. 4 Arizona on Monday. Prior to that game, the Boilermakers shot 54.9 percent from the floor, but hurt themselves with eight of their 13 turnovers in the first nine minutes, helping them fall behind by 15 at the half and eventually lose to Kansas State 88-79.

Purdue guard Kendall Stephens has two games in which he was red-hot from 3-point range, hitting 6-of-9 and scoring 24 points against IUPUI and converting 5-of-12 and scoring 21 against Kansas State. He’s 15-for-30 from long range overall this season. Isaac Haas, a 7-2 freshman center for the Boilermakers, continues to impress, scoring a season-high 19 points against Kansas State and is 17-for-23 from the field overall this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PURDUE (3-1): Jon Octeus played two seasons at Colorado State and originally transferred to UCLA last summer but switched to Purdue in October after he failed to get into UCLA’s graduate school program. He beat out Bryson Scott as the starter at point guard and had his best game in the tournament opener, scoring 12 points and handing out seven assists. He’ll face a tough matchup against Wes Clark, who helped limit T.J. McConnell of Arizona to 2-for-11 from the field.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-2): Montaque Gill-Caesar looks to be one of the top newcomers in the Big 12 this season. The 6-6 shooting guard struggled from the floor against Arizona but was heady enough to look for other ways to produce, getting to the free-throw line 12 times and making eight to finish with 13 points. He’s also been careful with the basketball in his hands, committing just one turnover in each of the first four games.

TIP-INS

1. The Boilermakers are 79-10 under coach Matt Painter when shooting at least 48 percent from the floor, their latest loss coming against Kansas State.

2. Purdue does not have a starter shorter than 6-4.

3. The Tigers are shooting 63.5 percent from the free-throw line this season after shooting 74.2 last season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 65, Missouri 62