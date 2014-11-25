(Updated: UPDATES opponent in graph 2 ADDS opponent in graph 3)

Purdue 82, Missouri 61: Rapheal Davis scored a career-high 22 points while taking only seven shots from the field as the Boilermakers dominated the Tigers from the start of the Maui Invitational consolation game.

Davis, a 6-5 junior guard, was 14-of-18 from the free-throw line for Purdue, which meets BYU in Wednesday’s consolation round. A.J. Hammons added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots and Kendall Stephens pitched in with nine points for the Boilermakers (4-1).

Johnathan Williams III scored 14 points and Keith Shamburger had 11 to lead Missouri (2-3), which plays Chaminade on Wednesday. Deuce Bello and Namon Wright finished with eight points each to pace the reserves.

Purdue raced to an 18-4 lead as Missouri missed 10 of its first 11 field goal attempts. Bryson Scott’s jumper stretched the advantage to 20 with 6:24 left in the opening half and the Boilermakers continued to pile on the Tigers.

Purdue went up by 25 on back-to-back inside baskets by Isaac Haas with 1:48 remaining before halftime, an advantage the Boilermakers took into the break. Missouri started the second half much like it did the first, missing seven of its first eight shots to fall behind by 34.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue’s halftime lead was its largest against a Power-5 school through that point of a game since February 2000. … The Boilermakers came into the tournament ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (42.3). ... Montaque Gill-Caesar (15.5) and Wes Clark (11.5), the top two scorers for Missouri coming into the game, combined to shoot 4-for-16 and score nine points.