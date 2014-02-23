Preview: Purdue at Nebraska

Tim Miles stated about two weeks ago that the most brutal part of Nebraska’s schedule was over and, to this point, the second-year coach has proved prophetic. The Cornhuskers have won four in a row and look to improve to a Big Ten-best 13-1 at home heading into Sunday’s game against Purdue with little reason to believe their roll will stop anytime soon. Nebraska’s next four games are against teams among the bottom five of the conference before its regular season concludes against Wisconsin.

The Cornhuskers hope to avenge an earlier loss to the Boilermakers, who defeated Nebraska on Jan. 12, and match their longest conference winning streak since Jan. 13-27, 1999. Purdue has dropped six of its last eight following Thursday’s 94-79 setback at home against No. 14 Michigan State and could be in danger of suffering its second losing season in three years. Following Sunday’s game, the Boilermakers face three of the conference’s five ranked teams in succession – including two on the road – before closing the season at home against Northwestern.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (15-11, 5-8 Big Ten): The Spartans became only the third team to knock down more than 10 3-pointers against the Boilermakers Thursday, going 17-of-32 beyond the arc to set a record for the most 3-pointers allowed by Purdue. “For Michigan State to come down and we play like that, it’s very disappointing. We came out dead. We’ve got to be better than that,” guard Rapheal Davis told the Lafayette Journal and Courier. Freshman Kendall Stephens, who is 12-of-24 beyond the arc over his last four games, enjoyed his finest game as a Boilermaker with 19 points.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (15-10, 7-6): Walter Pitchford left Thursday’s victory against Penn State with a bone bruise on his left knee one game after suffering a right knee injury, but is expected to play Sunday. Terran Petteway’s 26-point performance on Thursday gave the conference’s leading scorer 450 points, leaving him nine short of overtaking Jack Moore for fourth place and 19 shy of passing Jerry Fort for third place on the school’s sophomore scoring list. “I’ve had really hard workers throughout my 19-year career; I don’t know that I’ve had (one) work harder at their game than Terran,” Miles told the school’s official website.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska has held its last four opponents to a combined 35.6 percent from the field and an average of 56.3 points.

2. Purdue’s underclassmen scored 71 of the team’s 79 points Thursday and have accounted for 69.8 percent of the team’s offense this season.

3. The Cornhuskers are eyeing their first six-game home conference winning streak since a school-record eight-game run spanning the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 74, Purdue 63