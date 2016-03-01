Preview: Purdue at Nebraska

Purdue‘swin over Maryland on Saturday was significant on many levels -- it was theBoilermakers’ second victory over a Top 10 team in February, it was their 16th win at home and they avenged aloss to the Terrapins earlier in the month -- but most importantly it proved thatthe team has the mental toughness that could carry them deep into the NCAATournament. Unlike last year when they were fighting for an NCAA Tournamentberth, the 13th-ranked Boilermakers are solidly in the postseason, but going toNebraska on Tuesday and stumbling against a Cornhuskers team that has lostthree straight could significantly impact their seeding.

Abalanced offense has eluded Purdue for stretches this season, but againstMaryland the Boilermakers found a perfect synergy between the low-post,interior play of A.J. Hammons and the outside long-range attack supplied by Dakota Mathias as they combined to connect on 14-of-20 field-goal attempts, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Hammons’ hot hand is badnews for the Cornhuskers, who were torched by the 7-foot senior center earlier thisseason for a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocksin just 29 minutes. Three-time captain Shavon Shields returned for Nebraskaafter missing four games because of a concussion and scored 25 points in a56-55 loss to Penn State in a game that saw the Cornhuskers trailing by 18points with 14:16 remaining. The streaky Cornhuskers own a road win againstMichigan State, and a win against Purdue could go a long way in helping themland an NIT bid.

TV:8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTPURDUE (22-7, 10-6 Big Ten): Hammons led the way in the win against Marylandand now has scored in double figures in 10 straight games -- a good sign for the Boilermakers, who are11-1 when he leads the team in scoring. Purdue dominated Maryland on the boardsto the tune of a 41-22 edge and grabbed more offensive rebounds (19) than Marylandhad defensive rebounds (13). The Boilermakers’ frontcourt is one of best in thecountry with Hammons getting lots of help from Caleb Swanigan (9.9points, 8.4 rebounds), Vince Edwards (10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0assists) and Isaac Haas, who averages 10 points in less than 15 minutes ofaction.

ABOUTNEBRASKA (14-15, 6-10): In a season marked by inconsistency, there has been oneconstant on the Cornhuskers -- Kansas transfer Andrew White, who has a chanceto join a list of elite Big Ten players (Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky, MichiganState’s Adreian Payne and Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger and Evan Turner) whohave shot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 75percent on free throws. “Andrew’s ability to impact a game has been incredible,and I don’t usually use that word,” coach Tim Miles told reporters. “But that’swhat it is when you look at the sheer numbers in terms of offensive efficiency,high percentages and his rebounding. He hadn’t shown those things before. Itsays a lot about Andrew’s talent and his desire to get better.” If the dangerof falling into the bottom four of the Big Ten standings and having to play thefirst day of the five-day league tournament isn’t enough motivation againstPurdue, maybe sending Shields off with a win on Senior Night will fire up theCornhuskers.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue‘sbench has outscored the opponents’ bench in 27 of 29 games this season and hasonly been outscored by Ohio State and Michigan State.

2. Nebraskahas held three of its past four opponents under 40 percent shooting afterallowing 11 of its first 13 Big Ten opponents to complete more than 40 percentof their shots.

3. Purdueis 36-1 since the start of last year when attempting more free throws than itsopponent.

PREDICTION: Purdue 72, Nebraska 70