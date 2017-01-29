Preview: Purdue at Nebraska

Caleb Swanigan has manhandled the majority of defenses he has faced this season when they have been at full health, so it is hardly a surprise the Purdue sophomore continued to dominate against a shorthanded frontcourt his last time out. The 20th-ranked Boilermakers eye their fourth straight win and first 7-2 start in Big Ten play since the 2007-08 season Sunday when they visit struggling Nebraska.

Swanigan, a four-time conference player of the week honoree (18.8 points, league-best 12.7 rebounds), posted his Division I-leading 17th double-double after finishing with 25 points and 17 boards in Tuesday's 84-73 victory at Michigan State, which was missing its biggest players in 6-9 forwards Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter. The national player of the year candidate has been a catalyst during the winning streak for the Boilermakers, who are shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 46.4 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the free-throw line over their last three contests. Swanigan will get a shot to take advantage of another compromised front line when he faces the Cornhuskers, who expect to be without their own impressive sophomore forward in Ed Morrow Jr. for a fifth straight game. Morrow was lost indefinitely with a foot injury he suffered in a Jan. 8 setback to Northwestern, and Nebraska hasn't won since, dropping five in a row overall following its first 3-0 start in conference play in 41 years.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten): While Swanigan has attracted the majority of accolades and attention, four other Boilermakers score at least 9.6 points per game for an offense that averages 82.8 points and leads the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1), 3-pointers made (197) and assists (19.8). Vincent Edwards (11.8 points, five rebounds per game) is one of nine players nationally - and one of only two juniors - to amass at least 900 points, 450 boards, 250 assists and 100 3-pointers over the course of his career. Starting point guard P.J. Thompson (7.6 points, 3.4 assists) is second in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.73, while Dakota Mathias (9.6 points, team-high 4.1 assists, team-high 44 3-pointers) ranks 14th at 3.35.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-11, 3-5): Tai Webster, who is the only player to rank in the top 10 in scoring (18.3 points, third) and assists (3.9, eighth) in the league, is also tied for fourth in the conference in steals (1.6); his league-best 20.3-point average during Big Ten play is the best by a Cornhusker since Tyronn Lue scored 21.8 points per game in 1997-98. Second-leading scorer Glynn Watson Jr. (14.6 points) has backtracked a bit since averaging 25.7 points on 47.1-percent shooting during Nebraska's hot start in conference action, scoring 12.8 points on 38.5 percent from the field during the losing streak. Although he has struggled to contribute offensively (12 total points) while filling in for Morrow, 6-8 freshman Isaiah Roby has blocked seven shots over the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue, which is one defeat away from becoming the 30th team in NCAA history with 1,000 losses, leads the all-time series 13-4 and has won the last three meetings by a combined 46 points.

2. Webster is the only Big Ten player who has scored at least 10 points in every game this season.

3. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter needs one more victory to tie Michigan's Johnny Orr (120; 1968-80) for 17th place on the all-time Big Ten wins list.

PREDICTION: Purdue 82, Nebraska 67