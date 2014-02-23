Nebraska 76, Purdue 57: Terran Petteway scored 29 points as the host Cornhuskers harassed the visiting Boilermakers into 30.2 percent shooting to win their fifth straight contest.

Shavon Shields added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Nebraska (16-10, 8-6 Big Ten), which has won six in a row at home during conference play for the first time since it put together a school-record eight-game run spanning the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons. Walter Pitchford overcame injuries to both of his knees to chip in 10 points for the Cornhuskers.

Bryson Scott came on late to lead Purdue (15-12, 5-9) with 13 points and 10 rebounds en route to the Boilermakers’ seventh loss in nine games. Rapheal Davis tallied nine points and eight boards as no other player finished in double figures.

Purdue and Nebraska combined to start 2-for-19 from the field before the Cornhuskers began to pull away with a 7-0 run to break open a tie game after conference-leading shot blocker A.J. Hammons left with foul trouble. Purdue managed only one field goal over the last eight-plus minutes of the first half, but the worst foul-shooting team in the Big Ten kept its deficit to single digits by going 12-for-12 from the stripe in the opening stanza.

The Boilermakers’ shooting woes continued well after intermission as they missed 11 of their first 14 field-goal attempts over the first 12 minutes, allowing Petteway to score 13 of his 19 second-half points during a 26-8 surge that gave Nebraska a commanding 65-38 advantage with 8:05 left. The lead remained at 26 in the final minutes until Purdue scored 10 of the final 13 points to make it more respectable.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nebraska, which improved to a Big Ten-best 13-1 at home, matched its longest conference winning streak since Jan. 13-27, 1999. … Boilermakers G Sterling Carter appeared to suffer a potentially serious right knee injury midway through the second half as he was attempting to convert a contested layup against Petteway and could not put weight on the leg as he was helped off the floor by trainers. … The Cornhuskers have held opponents to 34 percent from the field and an average of 56.4 points during the winning streak.