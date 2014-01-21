Preview: Purdue at Northwestern

Points will be at a premium when Purdue visits Northwestern on Tuesday looking for its fourth straight Big Ten win. The Boilermakers rallied in the final

seconds to stun Penn State on Saturday to rack up three straight conference victories for the first time in nearly two years. Northwestern also got off the snide by beating Indiana on Saturday for its first road win in conference play in over a year.

Northwestern ranks 341st out of 351 teams in the nation in scoring at 61.9 points. The Wildcats are also one of the worst shooting teams in the nation

connecting on just 34.3 percent of their shots from the field over the past three games. The teams split last season’s series with both teams winning on their home courts.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (13-5, 3-2 Big Ten): The Boilermakers labeled their last game a must win if they were to earn an NCAA bid and then pulled out a dramatic decision. Terone Johnson nailed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to tie the game and Purdue then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and won the game on a free throw by A.J. Hammons with a second remaining. “We came in saying that we absolutely had to have this win,” Johnson said. “It would have been a bad loss on our resume. We have to try to win every single game now.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (9-10, 2-4): Northwestern closed Saturday’s game on a 19-9 run to secure the victory. Prior to that game the Wildcats had lost their first two conference road games by 23 and 26 points. At home they’ve been a bit better posting a 7-4 record but they haven’t reached 50 points in their last three games while their defense held Indiana to its lowest point total since Feb. 25, 2010.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern’s Drew Crawford is the Big Ten’s active leading scorer with 1,667 career points.

2. Purdue has won five of the last six in the series.

3. Purdue is 2-1 in true road games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 68, Northwestern 60