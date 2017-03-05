Preview: Purdue at Northwestern

Teams coming off monumental wins meet to close out the Big Ten regular season Sunday when No. 16 Purdue visits Northwestern in the final game played in Welsh-Ryan Arena before it undergoes a complete $110 million renovation. The Wildcats seemingly clinched their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance on a last-second layup by Dererk Pardon to beat Michigan on Wednesday, while the Boilermakers clinched their first outright Big Ten title since 1995-96 two days after Tuesday's win versus Indiana.

Purdue guard Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and forward Caleb Swanigan added 17 of his 21 in the second half in the win over Indiana, but Purdue coach Matt Painter didn’t take much time to celebrate the conference title. "I want to enjoy it, but it's impossible to enjoy it," Painter told reporters after the game. "You're constantly thinking 'what can I do for our program, what can I do for our team and our players to get ready for that next game'." Pardon caught a length-of-the-court inbounds pass from Nathan Taphorn and banked in a three-footer with 1.7 seconds left, which was followed by the crowd’s jubilant celebration, as the Wildcats set a program record for wins (21) despite losing five of its previous seven contests that placed the Wildcats on the NCAA Tournament bubble. "I came in and I challenged them, and I told them there was pressure for the first time," fourth-year coach Chris Collins told reporters afterward. "I said, 'Guys, there is pressure.' Anything good in life involves handling pressure -- and succeeding under pressure."

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT PURDUE (24-6, 13-4 Big Ten): Forward Vincent Edwards (12 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists) moved into 44th place on the school's career scoring list (1,044 points) with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Hoosiers. Sophomore Swanigan leads the Big Ten (league games only) in both scoring (18.9 points) and rebounding (12.5) and is looking to become just the eighth player in conference history to accomplish that feat. He has set the school record with a national-best 24 double-doubles - tied for the fifth most in Big Ten history - and is two shy of the all-time Big Ten record set by Ohio State's Jerry Lucas (1960, 1961, 1962) and Brad Sellers (1986).

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (21-9, 10-7): Forward Vic Law (12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds) scored 18 points and guard Bryant McIntosh (team-best 14.2 points, 5.4 assists) added 13 to go along with five assists against the Wolverines, leaving him four shy of surpassing Michael Thompson (2008-11) for the Northwestern career assists record of 528. McIntosh is averaging 17.8 points and 5.4 assists over his last 12 games and has the most career assists of any non-senior in the nation. Junior Scottie Lindsey is thriving in his first year as a starter, tied for the team lead in points per game (14.2 points) after averaging 6.4 last season.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue leads the all-time series 126-46, including an 80-59 victory over Northwestern on Feb. 1, as Swanigan tallied 24 points and 16 rebounds.

2. Northwestern, which is limiting its opponents to a league-best 39.7 percent shooting, is looking to tie the school record for Big Ten wins in a season - a mark set in 1930-31 with an 11-1 record.

3. Mathias (10 points per game) leads the team with 63 3-pointers and 48.1 percent shooting beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Purdue 70, Northwestern 64