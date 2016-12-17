Preview: Purdue vs. Notre Dame

When Notre Dame takes on Purdue at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, both teams will be hitting the court for the first time in a week. The 21st-ranked Fighting Irish are aiming to bounce back from a loss to No. 1 Villanova, while the 16th-ranked Boilermakers have waited a week to attempt to extend their winning streak to four games.

Notre Dame had been undefeated before running into No. 1 Villanova and Player of the Year candidate Josh Hart, who scored 37 points in the neutral-site contest, although Irish coach Mike Brey was pleased with his team's composure. "It was a road atmosphere," Brey said. "I loved how we handled it. We were poised." Purdue routed Cleveland State its last time out, holding the Vikings to 31 percent shooting and outrebounding them by 10. "Guys did a really good job on defense and with help defense," guard Vince Edwards said. "We were really helping each other out by scrambling on the floor. I think that made a big difference. We were active, and we also were getting on the glass."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PURDUE (8-2): Caleb Swanigan is living up to expectations as a sophomore, averaging 15.9 points and 11.2 rebounds - both team highs - while shooting 59.6 percent from the field and 8-of-13 from the arc. Isaac Haas had a team-high 14 points in the team's win over Cleveland State and is averaging 14.8 points, while freshman Carsen Edwards (11.3) is off to a solid start, as is Vince Edwards (10.8 points). Dakota Mathias has scored exactly 12 points in each of the last three games and is 10-of-26 from 3-point range during that stretch.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (9-1): Entering Thursday's action, only 15 teams in the nation were averaging more points than Notre Dame (86.6), which has only scored less than 83 points twice all season. Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell each scored 18 versus Villanova, but V.J. Beachem was just 2-of-11 for four points, dropping the senior forward to 6-of-25 shooting over the last two contests. Bonzie Colson (16.5 points, 10.8 rebounds) had his six-game double-double streak end against the Wildcats as he was held to 11 points and eight boards.

TIP-INS

1. Swanigan has had at least eight rebounds in every game and has recorded fewer than 13 points only once.

2. Notre Dame commits only eight turnovers per game, while Purdue (15) is at nearly twice that mark.

3. Five different Boilermakers have made at least 15 3-pointers this season and four of the five are hovering around 40 percent - or higher - from the arc.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 72, Purdue 70