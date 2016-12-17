Swanigan leads comeback, No. 15 Purdue beats Notre Dame

Caleb Swanigan scored 26 points, and Vince Edwards added 20, helping No. 15 Purdue rally from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 21 Notre Dame 86-81 on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Boilermakers (9-2) trailed by as many as 17 in the first half when Notre Dame (9-2) shot 60.6 percent from the field, but Purdue opened the second half on a 12-2 run and continued to pound the ball inside to Swanigan and Edwards.

Swanigan’s final field goal with 1:26 remaining gave the Boilermakers an 82-79 lead, and two Ryan Cline free throws with one minute to play gave Purdue an 84-79 advantage.

Bonzie Colson had 23 points to lead the Fighting Irish, and Matt Farrell added 22.

It’s Purdue’s first Crossroads Classic victory in six attempts, while Notre Dame falls to 3-3 in the event, including 2-1 against the Boilermakers, who outscored the Fighting Irish 48-29 during the final 20 minutes.

NOTES: This was the 42nd meeting between Purdue and Notre Dame, but it’s the first time the teams have played when each has been ranked in the Top 25. ... It was the third time the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish have played in the six-year history of the Crossroads Classic with Notre Dame winning 81-68 in 2012 and 94-63 in 2014. ... The Fighting Irish lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 8.3, including zero thus far by freshman Rex Pflueger in 180 minutes coming off the bench. ... Notre Dame also leads the nation in free-throw percentage at 86.4 percent. ... Purdue entered Saturday’s game 3-0 with the starting lineup of Caleb Swanigan, Dakota Mathias, Isaac Haas, P.J. Thompson and Carsen Edwards, winning those three by an average margin of 30.3 points.