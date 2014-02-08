Preview: Purdue at Ohio State

Aaron Craft’s resurgence over the last 44 minutes of game time lifted Ohio State out of its slump and turned the expectations back toward postseason success. The 25th-ranked Buckeyes hope to keep things rolling along when they host Big Ten-rival Purdue on Saturday. Craft came alive down the stretch in a win at Wisconsin and controlled the action with 17 points, six assists and six steals in a triumph at Iowa on Tuesday.

Craft posted a season-high 10 assists without a turnover in a 78-69 win at Purdue in the conference opener on Dec. 31 but struggled along with the rest of the team during a stretch of five losses in six games that came to an end at Wisconsin last Saturday. ”The biggest difference I’m feeling is the overall mindset of our team down the stretch,“ Craft told the Columbus Dispatch. ”…When we get in timeouts down the stretch now, everyone kind of has a look in their eye. They want to be the guy that helps our team get that win.” The Boilermakers snapped a four-game slide with a triple-overtime victory against Minnesota on Wednesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (14-9, 4-6 Big Ten): The Boilermakers had surrendered an average of 75.3 points in three previous games but limited Minnesota to 60 in regulation on Wednesday and controlled the glass 50-40 to pull out of their slump. A.J. Hammons collected 20 points and 14 boards in the win and will be counted on again to counter the interior strength of the Buckeyes. Hammons went for 18 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in the first meeting and has put up a double-double in three of the last five games.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (18-5, 5-5): LaQuinton Ross produced career highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Dec 31 meeting and has done his part with 13 points in each of the last two contests, providing just enough at the offensive end to give Craft some support. Craft scored all seven of his points in the final four minutes at Wisconsin and followed it up with the stellar all-around game at Iowa to help ensure the Buckeyes a .500 conference record. “We’re believing again,” guard Lenzelle Smith Jr. told the Columbus Dispatch. “Every game we’ve lost, we’ve been close and somehow let the game slip away. Now we’re figuring out ways to close the game out.”

TIP-INS

1. Purdue went 9-for-23 from the free-throw line against Minnesota and is last in the Big Ten at 65.4 percent from the stripe.

2. Ohio State leads the Big Ten in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 59.3 points, while the Boilermakers rank 11th in the conference at 70.4

3. Craft needs four assists to pass former Michigan State G Scott Skiles (645) for seventh in Big Ten history.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 72, Purdue 63