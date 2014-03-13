Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State

No team seems to enjoy the Big Ten tournament more than Ohio State, which will put its run of five straight title-game appearances on the line starting Thursday when it faces No. 12 seed Purdue in a first-round matchup. The fifth-seeded Buckeyes claimed their third tournament championship over the last four seasons last March and have won 18 of their last 22 games at the event. Overall, Ohio State has four tourney titles and has reached the final seven times in 10 seasons under coach Thad Matta.

The Buckeyes have won seven of their last nine meetings – including five straight – against the Boilermakers since Purdue defeated them in the 2009 Big Ten championship game. The Boilermakers, who have been eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament two of the last three years, closed out their regular season on a six-game slide – the longest losing streak in the nine-year tenure of coach Matt Painter – after Sunday’s 74-65 setback against Northwestern. The winner of this contest will face fourth-seeded Nebraska in Friday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (15-16): The Boilermakers didn’t catch a break over their final six games, playing five of the teams that finished among the top six in the conference while losing key contributors in Sterling Carter to a torn ACL and Jay Simpson to a career-ending heart condition. Kendall Stephens emerged as a bright spot during the last half of league play, averaging 10.1 points while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Stephens led all conference freshmen with 63 3-pointers, a total that ranks second on the school’s all-time list for freshmen.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (23-8): A day after making a diving play to force a late tie-up to preserve Sunday’s win against Michigan State, Aaron Craft was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the second time. “I think (Craft) stands for everything that I would want a player to stand for. ... (Craft’s diving rebound) was his staple and the poetic justice way to end his last game,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. Craft set the conference record for career steals with 328 and became only the second player in league history to make the all-defensive team four times.

1. Ohio State is the only Big Ten school to own a winning record against Purdue (87-83).

2. C A.J. Hammons posted 18 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in Purdue’s first meeting against Ohio State, becoming the only player in the country to have a 15-point, 15-rebound, five-block and four-assist game this season.

3. With seven points Thursday, F Lenzelle Smith Jr. can become the 26th player in Buckeyes’ history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in his career.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Purdue 62