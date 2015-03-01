Preview: Purdue at Ohio State

All eyes will be on Ohio State’s freshman star D‘Angelo Russell on Sunday night when his Buckeyes host Purdue in Big Ten Conference play, and not just because New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson made a special trip to Columbus to watch the potential NBA lottery pick during the Buckeyes’ 81-57 win over Nebraska on Thursday. Russell missed the final 13 minutes of that contest with what was first thought to be leg cramps. Ohio State coach Thad Matta revealed that Russell, the nation’s top freshman scorer at 18.7 points per game, has also been dealing with a left thigh bruise first suffered in a Feb. 22 loss at Michigan.

Matta told Cleveland.com that Russell was hit on the same spot in Thursday’s win but said Russell will play against Purdue, which defeated the Buckeyes 60-58 at home in the first meeting on Feb. 4. “He’s good,” Matta told reporters. “He was a little light (in practice Friday). He was fine, could’ve gone back in the game, but we chose to sit him the remainder of it.” Purdue has won four straight and eight of its last nine contests.

TV: 7:30 ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (19-9, 11-4 Big Ten): The Boilermakers enter the contest a half-game behind Maryland (24-5, 12-4) in the battle for second place in the Big Ten. Purdue has six players that average between 8.3 and 11.3 points per game led by 7-foot junior center A.J. Hammons (11.3), who also tops the team in rebounding (6.3). Guard Rapheal Davis (10.9) is the only other player averaging in double figures and had 20 points and six rebounds in the first meeting.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (20-8, 9-6): The 6-foot-5 Russell had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the first meeting with the Boilermakers but missed a 40-foot desperation heave at the buzzer that would have won it. Forward Marc Loving, who missed the first Purdue game while serving a three-game suspension for an undisclosed reason, is second on the team in scoring (10.7) and is shooting 51.2 percent from 3-point range. High-flying senior forward Sam Thompson (10.4) also averages in double figures while senior guard Shannon Scott leads the Big Ten in assists (6.1).

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage (49.8).

2. Purdue is 17-0 this season when it attempts more free throws than its opponent.

3. Ohio State F Anthony Lee, who had four points in the first meeting with the Boilermakers, is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a groin injury.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 68, Purdue 61