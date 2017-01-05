Preview: Purdue at Ohio State

Purdue will try to bounce back from a rare home loss when it travels to Ohio State on Thursday night. The 20th-ranked Boilermakers, who are 25-3 at Mackey Arena over the last two seasons, come in off a surprising 91-82 overtime loss to visiting Minnesota on New Year's Day after opening Big Ten play four days earlier with a 89-67 home rout of Iowa.

The loss to the Golden Gophers snapped a league-best nine-game home winning streak in conference play for the Boilermakers, who blew a seven-point second half lead. Now they travel to play an Ohio State team that dropped its Big Ten opener at Illinois (75-70) on Sunday but has dominated Purdue in Columbus. The Boilermakers have won just once in 14 trips to Value City Arena and has lost four in a row there with the lone victory coming in 2010. "OSU is very athletic," Purdue coach Matt Painter said Tuesday night on his weekly radio show. "Lots of talents and interchangeable parts. To win the Big Ten, you need to win games on the road."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PURDUE (12-3, 1-1 Big Ten): Powerful 6-9, 250-pound sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan is being mentioned as a candidate for the Naismith Award, averaging a team best 18.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, which ranks second nationally. He had 28 points and 22 rebounds in the loss to Minnesota, a remarkable fourth game this season that he finished with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. Three other Boilermakers are averaging in double figures: 7-2 junior center Isaac Haas (13.9 points), 6-8 junior forward Vince Edwards (12.1) and freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.7).

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-4, 0-1): The Buckeyes have six players averaging between 9.7 and 13.9 points, led by 6-4 junior forward Jae'Sean Tate, who is also second in rebounding (6.9). Trevor Thompson, a 6-11 junior center, is averaging 10.4 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game and will need to have a big game defensively against Purdue's big front line of Haas, Swanigan and Edwards. Guards JaQuan Lyle (11.9 points), Marc Loving (11.6) and Kam Williams (10.8) also are averaging in double digits with Lyle also leading the team in assists (5.7) and steals (1.2).

TIP-INS

1. Swanigan is tied with Louisiana forward Bryce Washington for the NCAA lead in double-doubles with 12.

2. Purdue ranks second in the nation with an average of 20.3 assists per game.

3. Ohio State is 11-1 in Big Ten home openers under coach Thad Matta.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Purdue 71