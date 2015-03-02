Ohio State 65, Purdue 61: D‘Angelo Russell scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the host Buckeyes rallied from a 12-point deficit to move into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big Ten.

Sam Thompson scored 14 points while Amir Williams finished with six points, six rebounds and three blocks for Ohio State (21-8, 10-6 Big Ten), which won despite shooting 39.6 percent. Shannon Scott finished with five points, including a pair of free throws with 11.4 seconds left that gave the Buckeyes a 63-59 lead and proved to be the game-winning points.

A. J. Hammons scored 16 points and grabbed six boards to pace Purdue (19-10, 11-5), which had a four-game win streak snapped. Rapheal Davis finished with 15 points and Dakota Mathias added 10 points for the Boilermakers, who connected on 8-of-18 3-pointers.

Russell, the nation’s top freshman scorer, scored 11 points in the first half – including the first eight of the game – for the Buckeyes, who took an early three-point lead. But Purdue, which entered the game 12th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting (32.1 percent), got hot after that, connecting on 6-of-11 3-pointers with Davis and Mathias sinking two apiece and ended the half on a 21-6 surge en route to a 35-23 halftime edge.

The Boilermakers led by double figures for most of the early part of the second half before the Buckeyes went on a 16-4 run capped by a Russell jumper to go ahead 47-46. The lead changed hands four times after that before Russell put Ohio State ahead for good at 60-59 with a drive up the right side of the key with a minute to go and the Buckeyes put the game away at the foul line down the stretch as Jon Octeus and Davis both missed difficult drives to the basket.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buckeyes finished with 10 steals, including three by G Kam Williams, who also sealed the win with two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. ... Ohio State F Anthony Lee missed his fifth straight game with a groin injury. ... The Buckeyes had one assist in the first half and finished with a season-low four.