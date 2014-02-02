Preview: Purdue at Penn State

Only three games separate third through 12th place in the Big Ten standings, and Penn State and visiting Purdue will be looking to make up ground when they meet Sunday in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions still sit in last following their one-point overtime victory Wednesday at No. 23 Ohio State, ending an 18-game losing streak against the Buckeyes. The Boilermakers have lost three in a row, falling into a three-way tie for seventh with Ohio State and Indiana.

Penn State and Purdue are in their position mainly because they give up more points than the remaining Big Ten teams. One thing the Boilermakers do well is rebound as a team, ranking third in the conference behind Indiana and Iowa with five players averaging between 4.0 and 6.9 boards a game. The Nittany Lions have something Purdue doesn t in D.J. Newbill, a proven scorer who averages 17.6 points, fourth most in the conference.

TV: 11:30 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten): A.J. Hammons was plagued by inconsistency last season, scoring two points against Michigan one week and a career-high 30 the next when both opponents were ranked No. 3 in the coaches  poll. The 7-foot sophomore center seems to be finding more stable footing as this season unfolds, reaching double figures in scoring in six of eight conference games. Purdue’s starting frontline consists of 6-9 forward Donovon Jack and 6-7 forward Brandon Taylor and neither averages more than five rebounds, so Hammons should have room to roam in the paint.

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-10, 2-6): The Nittany Lions can only wonder how things might be had last season s third-leading scorer, Jermaine Marshall, not bolted for Arizona State, where he s averaging 15 points as a senior graduate transfer. Penn State would have returned Newbill, its leading scorer from last season, and been joined by Tim Frazier, who averaged a team-high 18.8 points two years ago before rupturing his left Achilles tendon in the fourth game last season. Frazier has returned to full strength, averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds, ranking in the top three for Penn State in all three categories.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 4-0 this season when giving up more second-chance points than its opponent.

2. Purdue and Penn State are the top two teams in the conference in blocked shots.

3. Penn State has won back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 66, Penn State 61