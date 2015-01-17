Preview: Purdue at Penn State

Penn State is still searching for itsfirst Big Ten win four games into the conference season, and the next shotcomes Saturday when it welcomes Purdue into the Bryce Jordan Center. One of theprime culprits in the slow start has been the Nittany Lions’ long-range shootingaccuracy. Penn State scored a season-high 46 points in the paint in Tuesday’s76-73 loss at Indiana but hit only 4-of-24 from 3-point range and is nowshooting 25.3 percent from beyond the arc in Big Ten play.“We can’t keep shooting so poorly fromthe outside,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in his post-game pressconference Tuesday. “We’ve got to put the ball inside. … Now, when you getdown, you’re going to shoot a little bit, take more threes because you’re down.So I think 24’s a little skewed, but I wanted to put the ball inside.” Purdue got off to a 2-0 Big Ten start but has dropped its last twocontests, falling to nationally-ranked Wisconsin (62-55) and Maryland (69-60)last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU.ABOUT PURDUE (10-7, 2-2 Big Ten): The NittanyLions aren’t the only team in this matchup coming off a poor shootingperformance as the Boilermakers shot a season-low 36.8 percent againstMaryland, including 5-of-20 from 3-point range. Purdue has featured a balancedscoring attack with six players averaging at least 8.5 points per game, led byKendall Stephens (10.9), Isaac Haas (10.1) and A.J. Hammons (10.1). TheBoilermakers are second in the Big Ten with a plus-6.9 rebounding margin buthave struggled of late at the free-throw line, hitting 16-of-27 attempts overtheir last two games while opponents have made 52-of-62.

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-5, 0-4): Guard D.J. Newbill leadsthe Big Ten in scoring and ranks ninth nationally at 20.8 points but is theonly Nittany Lion averaging in double figures. Shep Garner and Brandon Taylorare averaging 9.7 and 9.6 points, respectively, while Ross Travis is averaginga team-best 6.8 rebounds. Taking care of the ball has been a season-longproblem for Penn State, which ranks last in the conference in assists per game(10.1) and assists-to-turnover ratio (0.81).

TIP-INS

1. Purdue holds a 30-12 lead in the series afterthe two teams each won on their home floors a season ago.

2. Penn State is 7-1 at home this season, losingonly to Michigan (73-64) on Jan. 6.

3. The Boilermakers have lost their last ninetrue road games, including a 0-2 start this season, with its last win comingJan. 15, 2014 at Illinois.

PREDICTION: Purdue 70, Penn State 68